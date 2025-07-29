Anago Cleaning Systems Named A Finalist For Franchise Business Review's 2025 Employee Satisfaction Award

For over three decades, Anago has built its reputation by prioritizing innovation, franchisee support, and a deep commitment to core values.

Prestigious Recognition Highlights Anago's Commitment to Culture, Engagement, and Team Empowerment

- Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anago Cleaning Systems , a pioneer in commercial cleaning and a leader in franchise growth and support, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards by Franchise Business Review (FBR). This recognition underscores Anago's ongoing investment in a positive workplace culture and the meaningful engagement of its employees across its U.S. and Canadian operations.

Franchise Business Review, a respected market research firm specializing in the franchise sector, evaluates brands through independent surveys focused on employee engagement, job satisfaction, brand leadership, and workplace culture. The finalists were selected from more than 11,000 survey responses from corporate and unit-level employees representing hundreds of franchise brands.

“This honor reflects who we are at our core,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems.“At Anago, we believe that empowering our people and fostering a purpose-driven culture is the foundation of franchise success. When our employees feel valued, heard, and inspired, it resonates through our entire system – from the corporate office to every Master and Unit franchise owner, and their respective teams that deliver exceptional service. Being named a finalist by FBR reaffirms that our people-first mindset makes a lasting impact.”

For over three decades, Anago has built its reputation by prioritizing innovation, franchisee support, and a deep commitment to core values. This finalist recognition comes on the heels of multiple accolades from the franchise industry, including rankings in Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review for franchisee satisfaction, recession resistance, and growth.

“FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards are the only awards that shine a light on the franchise companies truly committed to putting their employees first,” said Michelle Rowan, President & COO of Franchise Business Review.“In a time when attracting and keeping great talent is essential to a company's success, we're proud to celebrate these standout brands for creating positive, people-focused cultures where employee feedback is valued and teams are actively involved in building that success.”

The official winners of the 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards will be announced live on August 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can register to attend the virtual ceremony here: Register for the Announcement .

To learn more about FBR's Employee Satisfaction Awards and access the annual Franchising@WORK Report, visit: GoFBR/franchising-at-work.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is a leading franchised commercial cleaning brand with over 1,900-unit franchisees and 45+ Master Franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1989, Anago has redefined the janitorial services industry through technology, customized cleaning solutions, and a franchise model that prioritizes support, training, and long-term success. Anago has been consistently recognized by Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Franchise Business Review as a top brand in commercial cleaning and franchising.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about how FBR helps franchise companies at GoFBR.

