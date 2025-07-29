Himachal Cabinet Gives Nod To Recruit 1,386 Water Guards

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, July 29 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday, the second consecutive day of the meeting, decided to induct 1,386 Jal Rakshaks or water guards, who have completed 12 years or more of service as on December 31, 2024, as pump attendants in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

The Cabinet has approved the procurement of apples at the rate of Rs 12 per kg under the market intervention scheme (MIS) for 2025. It also decided to procure B and C grade kinnow, malta, and orange at Rs 12 per kg, galgal at Rs 10 per kg and seedling, grafted, and kacha achari mango at Rs 12 per kg under the scheme. It approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Disaster Management and Rehabilitation.

The sub-committee, headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, was constituted to examine and suggest measures for strengthening the state's disaster preparedness and rehabilitation mechanisms.

It has been recommended to conduct structural safety audits of buildings across the state to assess disaster resilience. Based on these audits, retrofitting measures will be undertaken to minimise the risk of structural damage during disasters.

Emphasising the importance of disaster-resilient infrastructure, the committee has further recommended making earthquake-resistant and hazard-resilient construction mandatory across the state.

In order to enhance the efficiency of disaster response, the Sub-Committee has also suggested the integration of Home Guards, Civil Defence, fire services, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authorities' (HPSDMA) Disaster Management Cell, aiming to ensure a coordinated and swift response during emergencies.

The Cabinet also approved the translocation of 325 trees under Phase I of the development of the Durgesh-Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Dehra in Kangra district.

It decided to open a new regional transport office (RTO) at Dehra in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of requisite posts to ensure its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet approved the up-gradation and equipping of 18 day care centres for chemotherapy at district hospitals and selected Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan's across the state.

This initiative aims to provide accessible follow-up treatment for cancer patients within their districts, reducing the need to travel to medical colleges or out of the state, thereby saving both time and expenses for patients and their families.