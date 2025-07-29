Emirates Driving Company Announces Its Financial Results For H1 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strong H1 2025 Results Reflect Strategic Momentum and Operational Growth

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Driving Company PJSC (ADX: DRIVE) today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, reporting strong revenue growth and profitability while advancing its strategic transformation.

The Company recorded a net profit of AED 159 million in H1 2025, compared with AED 119 million in H1 2024, a 33 % increase. Revenue rose 101 % year‐on‐year to AED 353 million, driven by expanded training operations, higher student volumes and the full consolidation of Excellence Premier Investment LLC.

Khaled Al Shemeli, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said:“The Q2 2025 results reflect the strength of our strategic vision and the agility of our operations. We continue to focus on innovation in driver training, expanding our service offerings, and investing in modern technologies and artificial intelligence that enhance road safety across the UAE. These results reinforce our pivotal role as a national enabler of sustainable mobility and a trusted partner in shaping the future of transportation.”

These results reaffirm Emirates Driving Company's strategic agility and sustained capacity for growth, underpinned by a commitment to service excellence and alignment with evolving market dynamics. The Company's strong financial performance is a direct outcome of its forward‐looking strategy, disciplined execution, and long‐term focus on operational resilience and financial sustainability.

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said:“We continue to deliver robust financials supported by cost discipline, asset optimization, and targeted investments that extend our core capabilities.”

Emirates Driving Company is advancing road safety through smart training technologies including AI‐driven simulations, digital learning platforms, and fully automated testing yards. These initiatives reflect the Company's vision to lead innovation in driver training and support the UAE's mobility ambitions.

About Emirates Driving Company:

Founded in 2000, Emirates Driving Company is the leading driving education provider in Abu Dhabi and a trusted government partner in delivering pre-licensing education programs. The company is committed to employing advanced training methodologies and digital innovations to ensure the delivery of high-quality educational experiences that align with road safety standards.