Abu Dhabi Fund For Development Participates In The Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Oman's Integrated Tourism Complex Project
Attending the investment's groundbreaking ceremony was attended on the Omani side by His Excellency Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, and the Manager of Dhofar Municipality. Representing Abu Dhabi Fund for Development were Eng. Rashid Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Investment Sector, and Eng. Mohammed Al Hamedi, Technical and Admin Support Manager. Reinforcing the project's role as one of the most significant UAE investments in Oman's tourism sector. Spanning across a total area of 2.5 million square meters in Jinawf, Oman, the development aims to significantly enhance the city's tourism infrastructure and capacity through the construction of world-class hospitality facilities. Additionally, the project promotes the national goal of economic diversification and reinforces Oman's position as a leading tourism hub regionally and globally. The first phase of the project spans approximately 604,000 square meters, including the construction of a luxury resort which comprises over 120 rooms and chalets, as well as the developments of the marina, the rehabilitation of coastal and beachfront areas, and the implementation of essential infrastructure works, including roads and public utilities. These integrated components aim to deliver a seamless visitor experience, enhancing Salalah's tourism profile and contributing significantly to the sector's sustainable development. H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, stated:“This project is a testament to the deep-rooted strategic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. It reaffirms ADFD's ongoing commitment to supporting the development strategies of partner nations through investments that enable economic growth and generate a positive, sustainable impact for local communities. The project also reflects our vision of economic diversification and our proactive approach to advancing sustainable development through meaningful regional partnerships and shared prosperity.” H.E. Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism in Oman, emphasized that the project is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect job opportunities while stimulating growth across key economic sectors. He added that it will enhance local capabilities through the integration of SMEs in key projects and offering training and capacity-building programs for Omani nationals in the fields of hospitality and tourism. The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which positions tourism as a central aspect for economic diversification, particularly in regions with abundant natural resources such as Dhofar. Aligned with ADFD's strategic investment goals, the project goes beyond enabling Oman's economic and tourism development. It also will bolster the tourism's sector's contribution to Oman's GDP, generate employment opportunities and support infrastructure development, further solidifying the country's position as a leading tourism hub in the region. This landmark initiative is a testament to decades of productive bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Oman, defined by diversified economic relations and robust strategic partnerships. Aligned with sustainable development goals and regional integration, the project aims to shape a prosperous economic future that advances the shared vision of both nations and their communities.
