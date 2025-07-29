403
OpenAI CEO reveals ChatGPT lack confidentiality protections
(MENAFN) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged that user conversations with ChatGPT could potentially be shared in legal proceedings, raising concerns over the lack of confidentiality protections in AI interactions. Speaking on a podcast, Altman warned that the tech industry has yet to establish proper safeguards for the increasingly sensitive and personal conversations users have with AI chatbots.
Altman pointed out that millions of people, including children, now turn to ChatGPT for emotional support, treating it as a therapist or life coach. “People talk about the most personal sh** in their lives to ChatGPT,” he noted, highlighting the growing reliance on the tool for private matters such as relationships and mental health.
Despite this intimate use, Altman made it clear that users should not expect their conversations to be legally protected, unlike discussions with licensed professionals like lawyers or therapists, which are covered by confidentiality or privilege. “We haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT,” he admitted.
He emphasized the urgent need to address this gap in privacy policy. “So if you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there’s like a lawsuit or whatever, we could be required to produce that, and I think that’s very screwed up,” Altman said, voicing his concern about the current lack of a legal framework.
While OpenAI states that it deletes ChatGPT conversations from free-tier users after 30 days, it also notes that some chats may be retained for legal or security purposes. The company is currently entangled in a lawsuit filed by The New York Times, which accuses OpenAI of using copyrighted material to train its models without permission.
