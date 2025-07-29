403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Discloses Reason for Cutting His Ties with Jeffrey Epstein
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday delivered his most direct account yet of why he ended his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, attributing the split to a personal betrayal involving the poaching of his staff.
“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump told reporters during his visit to Scotland. “I wouldn’t talk because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired (my) help, and I said: ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me. I said: ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again. And I threw him out of the place persona non grata.”
“I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth,” Trump added at one of his golf resorts.
Epstein, convicted of sex trafficking years after his association with Trump ended, died in a New York jail cell in 2019.
Despite calls from Democrats and some within his own camp, Trump has so far resisted releasing the full criminal files related to Epstein, sparking criticism from multiple fronts.
When questioned about the potential pardon for Epstein’s former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking—Trump stated, “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon.” “But nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news ... But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”
Last week, Maxwell participated in two interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, which reportedly lasted about nine hours in total. She is said to have received limited immunity and was questioned about nearly 100 individuals, though the Justice Department has not disclosed the specifics of these discussions.
“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump told reporters during his visit to Scotland. “I wouldn’t talk because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired (my) help, and I said: ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me. I said: ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again. And I threw him out of the place persona non grata.”
“I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth,” Trump added at one of his golf resorts.
Epstein, convicted of sex trafficking years after his association with Trump ended, died in a New York jail cell in 2019.
Despite calls from Democrats and some within his own camp, Trump has so far resisted releasing the full criminal files related to Epstein, sparking criticism from multiple fronts.
When questioned about the potential pardon for Epstein’s former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking—Trump stated, “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon.” “But nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news ... But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”
Last week, Maxwell participated in two interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, which reportedly lasted about nine hours in total. She is said to have received limited immunity and was questioned about nearly 100 individuals, though the Justice Department has not disclosed the specifics of these discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment