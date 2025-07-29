403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French PM criticizes inked deal between UN, US
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has sharply criticized the newly signed trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, accusing Brussels of caving to pressure from Washington. The deal, finalized on Sunday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, replaces looming 30% US tariffs with a 15% flat levy on most EU goods. In return, the EU committed to dropping tariffs on American exports entirely and significantly expanding purchases of US products.
“Von der Leyen-Trump Agreement: It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submit,” Bayrou posted on X, condemning what he saw as a surrender of European autonomy.
Trump detailed the agreement on Sunday, stating that the EU would buy $750 billion worth of US energy exports and invest $600 billion into the American economy. He also claimed the bloc would purchase “hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment” from the US, with all investments scheduled within the remainder of his term.
The agreement has sparked criticism from multiple French officials. European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad labeled the deal “unbalanced,” warning that the stability it brings is only temporary. He urged Brussels to activate its Anti-Coercion Instrument to correct the power imbalance in trade relations with the US.
Marine Le Pen, a leading right-wing voice in France, called the deal a “political, economic, and moral fiasco.” Writing on X, she argued that the agreement amounted to “an outright surrender for French industry and for our energy and military sovereignty.”
“Von der Leyen-Trump Agreement: It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, resolves to submit,” Bayrou posted on X, condemning what he saw as a surrender of European autonomy.
Trump detailed the agreement on Sunday, stating that the EU would buy $750 billion worth of US energy exports and invest $600 billion into the American economy. He also claimed the bloc would purchase “hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment” from the US, with all investments scheduled within the remainder of his term.
The agreement has sparked criticism from multiple French officials. European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad labeled the deal “unbalanced,” warning that the stability it brings is only temporary. He urged Brussels to activate its Anti-Coercion Instrument to correct the power imbalance in trade relations with the US.
Marine Le Pen, a leading right-wing voice in France, called the deal a “political, economic, and moral fiasco.” Writing on X, she argued that the agreement amounted to “an outright surrender for French industry and for our energy and military sovereignty.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment