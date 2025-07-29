Shift Digital: Seeing Is Believing When It Comes To Vehicle Imagery & Sales

New Report Shows High-Quality Images Drive More Views, Engagement & Sales

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been said that every picture tells a story, but in automotive retail, the quality of an image could be the difference between a mere story and a sale.

A new report from Shift Digital, a leader in marketing optimization, reveals how image quality directly influences customer engagement and sales performance on dealer websites.

Shift Digital Report: "Vehicle Merchandising: The Visual Path to Sales"

"Automotive retail website images are a jump-start towards a transaction," said Matt VanDyke, president of Shift Digital. "With today's savvy new vehicle shoppers primarily going to dealer websites to find inventory and get prices, dealers don't get a second chance to make a good first impression. The quality of vehicle images on dealer sites directly impacts customer engagement, views and lead generation," VanDyke said.

Up to 75% of a dealer's website traffic occurs on the site's Vehicle Listing or Vehicle Detail Pages (VLPs and VDPs), making that first stop the most impactful by determining whether the customer stays or goes. Customers are over 20% more likely to engage with vehicles featuring high-quality images vs. low-quality ones.

"Dealers can dominate their digital showroom as today's buyers choose their cars online before choosing their dealer," said Dan Reynolds, who heads Shift Digital's Advanced Analytics team.

"Accurate and professional images create trust for the customer, who wants the vehicle they're shopping to be 100% accurate, not generic. They want to know if the seat stitching is red or white or if the interior is truly that dark, based on the image. And they want to know the car is onsite and available," Reynolds said.

Reynolds suggests dealers should address the following basics in 2025.



Prioritize Visuals: Studies indicate that the human brain processes images 0-500 milliseconds faster than reading a single word, which can take between 100-200 milliseconds.

High-Quality Photography or Photo-Realistic CGI: Authentic photos can build trust and credibility with customers.

"Coming Soon" is an Engagement Killer: However, merchandising in-transit vehicles with high-quality CGI is a competitive advantage.

Customize Your Background: High-quality imagery featuring dealership signage builds confidence that the vehicle is onsite and ready to buy. Dealer-branded custom backgrounds draw 5% more engagement than high-quality CGI or photography alone. The customer take away is: "This vehicle is real and it's at the dealership."

Digital Advertising: Every dollar spent on digital advertising works harder paired with high-quality photos or photo-realistic CGI. VIN-specific images – with real photography or CGI – lift engagement and lower acquisition cost vs. stock photography. This, without additional ad dollars spent, results in the following:



Nearly 50% higher click-through rate (double the traffic with the same budget)



36% lower cost per click Higher-quality imagery especially matters on third-party sites as dealers are placed directly next to their competition.

The Shift Digital report urges dealers to audit, measure and evaluate their website imagery, identifying what's live, what's driving engagement and why vehicles and images should never be treated as commodities.



Win the Scroll, Own the Click: Images are a dealership's first impression when customers are researching; make it a good one.

Merchandising as Lead Maker: High-quality images don't just attract buyers but create leads that build trust while returning on the dealer's investment. Fix More, Lift Less: Using high-quality imagery is one of the easiest, high-impact actions brands and dealers can make to drive digital success.

About Shift Digital: Shift Digital is a leader in marketing optimization and data activation. Our comprehensive data management technologies and support services help national brands and local retailers transform their digital marketing and sales initiatives. Shift Digital's technology helps customers eliminate blind spots in digital marketing programs by providing actionable insights. Backed by extensive research and continuous improvement, Shift Digital's cutting-edge technology empowers businesses to gain a comprehensive view of their customers' data, unveiling new ways to supercharge digital marketing efforts.

SOURCE Shift Digital

