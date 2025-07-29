FNB Promotes Brian Mancos To Director Of Human Resources And Corporate Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mancos has served as Senior Corporate Counsel for FNB for more than a decade. As Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, he succeeds Charles Casalnova, who is assuming a Corporate Business Advisor role for a period of time to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities as he concludes his 27 years of Company service.

"It has been an honor to work with Charlie for my entire tenure with FNB. His loyalty and commitment to the Company's success are commendable, and we are grateful for his contributions to our superior culture and tremendous growth," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank.

In his new role, Mancos will report directly to Delie, who added, "Our focus on development creates opportunities to seamlessly fill leadership roles with internal talent. Brian's extensive experience with HR and real estate matters at FNB make him uniquely positioned to sustain and advance our award-winning culture of collaboration and innovation."

Mancos earned his bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh. Before joining FNB, he practiced litigation at Burns White LLC and Bassi, Vreeland & Associates, P.C. He is active in the local community of Hopewell Township as a coach and Director of Baseball Operations for Hopewell Youth Baseball.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB ), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at .

