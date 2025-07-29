Ibusiness Funding And Intuit Collaborate On Adding Access To SBA Financing Options From Approved SBA Lenders For Small Businesses

Intuit QuickBooks Capital users can now apply for SBA loans through a trusted lending network, powered by iBusiness Funding's LenderAI technology



FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness Funding, the SMB Financing Technology and Services company, announced today that it is working with Intuit to offer additional funding options to their shared customers. iBusiness Funding already works with Intuit to offer fixed rate conventional business loans1 through Intuit QuickBooks Capital2, and now has expanded this capability to include SBA products available through the iBusiness Funding network of approved SBA lenders. The relationship brings government-backed loan offerings directly into the Intuit QuickBooks Capital Marketplace program, affording small business owners a smart, secure, and seamless SBA funding experience through the integration. SBA loans offer some of the most favorable terms available today: lower rates, longer repayment periods, and more flexible eligibility requirements.

Access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers to small business growth. Traditional financing routes often involve a complex application experience, require manual processes, and can be extremely time-consuming for business owners. And while SBA products offer beneficial terms to the business owners, in many cases, similar hurdles arise. Together, iBusiness Funding and Intuit are addressing these challenges head-on, delivering a more seamless experience through QuickBooks, a leading global financial technology solution for businesses.

iBusiness Funding is a leading technological innovator in SBA and the broader SMB financing space. The company also recently launched Lendsey AI, an end-to-end, multi-agentic AI Loan Origination Solution, that simplifies the application experience and is backed by enterprise-grade security and compliance protocols to make funding more accurate, personalized, and transparent.

"Working with Intuit's QuickBooks Capital makes SBA financing options more visible than ever before," said Kos Joshi, CBO at iBusiness Funding. "By embedding access to SBA loans through iBF's tech platform via QuickBooks, a solution trusted and used by millions of small business owners already, we are excited to help advance government-backed capital to businesses that are historically underserved. In addition to our conventional products, we're now able to facilitate other options to business owners with longer terms, lower rates, and government-backed support. It's a more inclusive path to funding that meets businesses where they are. Together, we're setting a new standard for accessible finance at scale."

The integration is now live via the Capital tab in QuickBooks , and with LenderAI powering the experience, small business owners using the Intuit platform can now access iBusiness Funding's network of lenders. Small businesses can see tailored loan offers using financial data already stored in QuickBooks, reducing the need for paperwork and manual entry. This results in a quick and simple lending experience that aligns with the simplicity and ease of use QuickBooks customers expect.

"QuickBooks Capital is focused on delivering comprehensive lending solutions that help solve our customers' needs," said Todd Denbo, VP & Commercial Leader, Money Offerings at Intuit. "While we already help facilitate financing for small businesses directly in QuickBooks, our priority is to match businesses with flexible, personalized funding that meets their needs. We've been working with iBusiness Funding for a long time, and expanding our collaboration to include SBA loan options as part of our growing Capital marketplace is an exciting next step."

About iBusiness Funding, LLC

iBusiness Funding is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes, specializing in SBA lending programs. The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process, enabling lenders to efficiently deliver capital to small and medium-sized businesses. iBusiness Funding has helped lenders process over $7 billion in SBA loans to date and handles over 1,200 business loan applications daily. iBusiness Funding is owned by Ready Capital Corporation.

