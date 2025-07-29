Advertise Purple Named Finalist For Agency Of The Year At Conn3ct 2025
The Conn3ct Awards celebrate excellence across the affiliate ecosystem, recognizing the brands, publishers, agencies, and individuals pushing the industry forward through innovation, measurable growth, and strategic partnership.
"Being named a finalist for Agency of the Year at Conn3ct is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Jonathan Moisan, CEO of Advertise Purple. "It reflects the work we've done to drive real results for clients - not just through smart affiliate strategy, but through data, content, and technology that elevate how brands grow online."
Conn3ct 2025, taking place this year in Sydney and virtually around the world, brings together thousands of performance marketing professionals for two days of insight-led panels, workshops, and networking. Topics range from creator commerce and AI-driven optimization to cross-border strategy and first-party data frameworks. The Agency of the Year award honors agencies that demonstrate outstanding performance, client growth, and strategic leadership in the affiliate space.
Advertise Purple's nomination comes as the company continues to expand its service offering - combining affiliate management with influencer and creator commerce, proprietary analytics, and tech-enabled campaign support. With over 5,000 brands served and $5 billion in driven revenue, the agency has consistently ranked among the top players in the space.
"This recognition is a testament to the depth of talent across our entire organization," said Kyle Mitnick, Founder and Chairman of Advertise Purple. "We're proud to be part of a global community that values performance, partnership, and creativity - and grateful to the Commission Factory and Awin teams for continuing to raise the bar."
The full list of Conn3ct 2025 finalists can be viewed at:
Advertise Purple's announcement is also available here:
About Advertise Purple
Advertise Purple is an award-winning performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate management, creator commerce, and digital strategy. Founded in 2012, the agency has driven over $5 billion in revenue for clients and has been recognized by Inc., Business Insider, and the International Performance Marketing Awards for its consistent innovation and impact.
