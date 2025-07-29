Aiper Supports Water To Help 4,000 People In Need Gain Access To Safe Water Or Sanitation



2.2 billion people lack access to safe water

3.5 billion people live without a safe toilet

Every two minutes, a child dies from a water or sanitation-related disease Women and girls spend 200 million hours daily collecting water - time that could be spent in school or earning an income

Amid these staggering challenges, organizations like Water are driving meaningful, lasting Water is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 79 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis - breaking down barriers to give women hope, children health, and families a bright future.

"Today billions of people still live without access to safe water, a reality that demands urgent action," said Richard Wang, Founder and CEO of Aiper. "At Aiper, we're committed to making a difference both through our support of Water and other charitable organizations, as well as by designing products that help our customers use water more sustainably. We're proud that our donation will help Water provide access to safe water for people in need around the world."

Aiper's donation to Water will help transform the lives of people living in poverty by improving access to safe water thus unlocking better health, education, economic opportunity, and empowerment. A commitment that flows beyond the pool and to a more sustainable future, Aiper's donation underscores the brand's pledge to help people across the globe, especially in the following areas:



Water Equity & Access – Partnering with organizations like Water, Aiper will continue to help expand access to safe water, empowering families and communities with the security and resources they deserve.

Sustainable Innovation – From clean homes to a cleaner planet, Aiper will prioritize smart designs and cordless cleaning solutions that minimize energy use and reduce water waste - building a smarter, greener future. Community Wellbeing – From Aiper's teams to the neighborhoods it serves, Aiper supports wellness, education, and inclusive opportunities that uplift people where they live and work.

"Thanks to Aiper's support, we're helping families gain access to safe water at home and the health, hope and opportunity that flow from it," said Melanie Mendrys, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Water. "This support will help change the lives of 4,000 people in need with access to safe water or sanitation solutions that last."

The missions of Aiper and Water align around the shared goal of advancing water access and conservation. Just as Water helps people gain access to safe water to unlock opportunity, Aiper develops innovative products that help consumers use water more efficiently. From cordless robotic pool cleaners that reduce the need for frequent backwashing and water replacement by keeping pools cleaner for longer, to the new IrriSense smart irrigation system that uses real-time weather monitoring to water lawns only when it's needed – Aiper's innovations are designed to help people use water more sustainably.

As a leader in pool cleaning technology, Aiper is committed to not only developing innovative products but also to embracing ethical, community-focused practices. Dedicated to making a positive impact, Aiper continues to advance sustainable solutions and support initiatives that create a better world for all.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its "Bring Vacation Home" campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

About Water

Water is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 79 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For 30 years, they've been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at

