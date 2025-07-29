Veteran Cybersecurity Leader Antonio Bovoso Appointed To Bugcrowd Board Of Advisors

New Board Member to Champion Cybersecurity Integration for Enhanced Business Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced that Antonio Bovoso has joined its Board of Advisors. Bovoso's extensive experience in aligning technology with business goals and elevating cybersecurity into an integrated business enabler across the enterprise brings critical insights as the company continues to reach a broader and more diverse customer base with complex enterprise needs and infrastructure. This addition further reinforces Bugcrowd's commitment to advancing strategic cybersecurity solutions that directly support organizational objectives and recognize the importance of embedding security within business operations.

"Having served as a cybersecurity leader within multiple organizations, I deeply resonate with Bugcrowd's commitment to proactively strengthening security through close collaboration with their customers and ongoing investment in innovation," said Antonio Bovoso. "I am eager to join this esteemed Board of Advisors to help guide Bugcrowd in further leveraging its platform to build trust and empower organizations to tackle emerging security challenges, demonstrating cybersecurity as a core part of their business strategies. I firmly believe that strategically integrating cybersecurity with core business objectives, supported by Bugcrowd's proactive and collaborative approach, is critical for navigating modern digital threats and achieving lasting business resilience."

Bovoso has a distinguished career focusing on transforming cybersecurity from a technical function into a strategic business advantage. Bovoso is currently the Vice President and Head of Cybersecurity at Sage Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, bringing over 25 years of expertise in cybersecurity and risk management. He is recognized for his ability to strategically align technology with business goals, cultivate high-performing teams, and position cybersecurity as a strategic driver of business value throughout the organization. Antonio's extensive career includes leadership roles at Deloitte, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, and Bank of America. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California.

"For our customers, the insights and findings they get from the Bugcrowd Platform are just the beginning. But what comes next is just as important, Bugcrowd is dedicated to arming them with the details to inform and build security programs that are robust, adaptable, and genuinely align with their business objectives," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Security isn't just about stopping threats; it's a critical component to making innovation and growth happen safely. And we are thrilled to have Antonio join our advisory board. His expertise in connecting tech to the business and making cybersecurity a real asset across the whole company will be a tremendous advantage to us in the market."

With Bovoso joining its Board of Advisors, Bugcrowd gains invaluable leadership that directly supports its mission to embed security seamlessly into enterprise operations. His experience will help shape how Bugcrowd enhances its offerings, ensuring organizations can develop security programs that directly contribute to their business resilience and growth. This collaboration underscores Bugcrowd's commitment to being a vital partner in helping businesses navigate complex threats and embedding security as a core business enabler.

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge PlatformTM. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatchTM technology in our Platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors. Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit . Read our blog.

"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch" and "Security Knowledge Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact ICR for Bugcrowd

SOURCE Bugcrowd

