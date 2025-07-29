Cannabis-Infused Products Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 And 2034 E-Commerce Surge Boosting Expansion, Sorse Emulsion Technology Enhancing Cannabis Beverage Experience

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis-Infused Products Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis-infused products market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $27.37 billion in 2024 to $33.85 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The cannabis-infused products market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $78.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%.

This Cannabis-Infused Products Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis, growing consumer awareness, a rise in medical cannabis applications, innovations in product formulations, and the expansion of distribution channels.

The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing legalization trends, rising demand for wellness products, increasing investment in research and development, growing acceptance of CBD products, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. Key trends in the forecast period include the use of nanotechnology for better absorption, advanced extraction techniques, the development of cannabis-based beverages, AI-driven product innovation, and the adoption of blockchain for supply chain transparency.

The growth of e-commerce is expected to drive the expansion of the cannabis-infused products market in the future. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, facilitating transactions through online platforms and digital payment systems. This sector is growing due to increased internet penetration, shifting consumer preferences for online shopping, and advancements in digital payment solutions, making online shopping more convenient and accessible.

Cannabis-infused products are benefiting from e-commerce by meeting the rising demand for wellness and alternative health solutions. They offer a variety of products that can be easily accessed, purchased, and delivered through online platforms. For example, in May 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $289.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 2.1% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth in e-commerce is contributing to the expansion of the cannabis-infused products market.

Companies in the cannabis-infused products market are focusing on innovative technologies, such as SoRSE emulsion technology, to improve the bioavailability and taste of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles, enhancing the overall consumer experience. SoRSE emulsion technology is a patented water-soluble emulsion platform designed to improve the bioavailability, stability, and sensory experience of cannabis and other functional ingredients in consumable products.

For instance, in January 2024, Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canada-based cannabis company, launched a new line of cannabis-infused beverages, including Neon Rush, Strawberry Pineapple Tropical Fizz, and Pineapple Coconut Fizz. These beverages combine precise dosage control with the convenience of a drink, allowing consumers to enjoy consistent effects in an easy-to-consume form. They utilize SoRSE emulsion technology, ensuring better bioavailability of cannabinoids, which leads to faster onset times and more predictable effects. The beverages also feature a smooth taste that masks the natural bitterness of cannabis, appealing to both seasoned users and newcomers.

In December 2024, Organigram Holdings Inc., a Canada-based company specializing in the production of medical cannabis products, acquired Motif Labs Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Organigram's market position, broaden its product range, and enhance its capabilities in the cannabis-infused products segment, solidifying its leadership in the Canadian cannabis industry. Motif Labs Ltd. is a Canadian company known for producing high-quality cannabis extracts and innovative products.

North America was the largest region in the cannabis-infused products market in 2024. The regions covered in cannabis-infused products report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the cannabis-infused products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

