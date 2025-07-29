Cannabis-Infused Products Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 And 2034 E-Commerce Surge Boosting Expansion, Sorse Emulsion Technology Enhancing Cannabis Beverage Experience
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$78.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Characteristics
3. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Trends and Strategies
4. Cannabis-Infused Products Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Skincare Cosmetics Haircare Intimate Lubricants Gummies Pills Infused Beverages
6.2. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Source, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Hemp Marijuana
6.3. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- B2B B2C
6.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Medical Personal Use Pharmaceuticals Wellness
6.5. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Skincare, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- CBD-Infused Lotions Cannabis-Infused Face Serums Hemp-Infused Moisturizers
6.6. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cosmetics, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cannabis-Infused Foundations CBD-Infused Lip Balms Hemp-Infused Mascaras
6.7. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Haircare, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- CBD-Infused Shampoos Cannabis-Infused Conditioners Hemp-Infused Hair Oils
6.8. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Intimate Lubricants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- CBD-Infused Lubricants THC-Infused Lubricants Hybrid Cannabis Lubricants
6.9. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gummies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- CBD Gummies THC Gummies Full-Spectrum Cannabis Gummies
7. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Cannabis-Infused Products Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Green Thumb Industries Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Cresco Labs Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Tilray Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
Cannabis-Infused Products Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Columbia Care Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation MedMen Enterprises Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Eaze Inc. Pax Labs Flow Kana Inc. Kiva Brands Inc. Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Vireo Health International Inc. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Indus Holdings Inc. THC Design Inc. Herbivore Botanicals Baked Bros LLC
Attachment
