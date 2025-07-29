World Cannabis Market Report 2025-2027 Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD & Other Non-Intoxicating Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis Market Size, Company Shares, Brand Shares And Distribution Data
Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Cannabis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The The World Market for Cannabis Global report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging legal cannabis market. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size and scope of the global cannabis environment, examining the historic and future market trends.
The legal cannabis industry continues to grow in value, despite socioeconomic and geopolitical issues, price declines, oversupply and fluctuating regulatory measures. The adult-use category remains the main value growth driver, as innovation quickly develops and products become increasingly tailored to different consumers.
Delving into the forces shaping the emerging legal industry including regulatory momentum, dynamics of current illicit consumption, changing consumer behaviour and corporate activity, the report identifies opportunities and challenges across medical, adult-use cannabis and CBD. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2027.
Product coverage: Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD & Other Non-Intoxicating Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Cannabis market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction State of the industry Consumers Companies and products Channels Future outlook Conclusion
