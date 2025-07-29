Dymax Renews Connecticut Headquarters Lease, Reinforces Long-Term Commitment To Local Community

Dymax headquarters in Torrington, CT

- Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax CompaniesTORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dymax , a global manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to announce the renewal and extension of its corporate lease at its 318 Industrial Lane, Torrington, headquarters. This strategic decision reflects the company's ongoing investment in its people, its operations, and its deep ties to the Connecticut community.Originally signed in May 2023, the six-year lease was set to expire in May 2029. Under a new lease amendment signed in April 2025, Dymax has extended the lease through April 30, 2030. In addition to the one-year extension, the company has secured a guaranteed five-year renewal option, which provides the flexibility and assurance to operate at its current location through at least 2035."Our headquarters in Torrington is more than just an office-it represents the history of our company, a hub of future innovation, and our connection to the community," said Greg Bachmann, Director and Chairman of Dymax Companies. "Extending our lease and securing a guaranteed renewal option reaffirms our long-term dedication to our talented employees and the greater Torrington area. This move enables business continuity as we grow and evolve to meet customer needs around the world."The extended lease reflects the company's forward-looking vision and its confidence in maintaining strong roots in Connecticut. The renewal option offers Dymax a stable foundation to continue expanding its operations, supporting high-tech manufacturing jobs, and investing in its workforce and infrastructure.About DymaxDymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.For additional information on Dymax, visit or call 860-482-1010.

Cindy Gallagher

Dymax

+1 860-626-7623

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Dymax. We deliver more than technology. We deliver solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.