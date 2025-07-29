Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Congratulates Cristina Antelo On Appointment To HLA Strategic Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly congratulates Cristina Antelo , founding principal of Ferox Strategies and Legislative Co-Chair of the USHBC Board of Directors, on her appointment to the newly formed Strategic Advisory Council of the Hispanic Lobbyist Association (HLA). Comprised of past HLA presidents, board members, and founders, the Council will provide strategic guidance to support HLA's mission of empowering Hispanic professionals in government relations and public affairs.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Cristina Antelo is one of the most trusted and top-performing lobbyists in Washington. As a founding member and former president of the Hispanic Lobbyists Association, she helped build the very foundation the organization stands on today. Her selection to the Strategic Advisory Council is not only a recognition of her legacy but a forward-looking investment in her strategic insight and unwavering commitment to the Hispanic professional community. Cristina leads with grit and grace, is results-oriented, and we are proud to stand with her as she steps into this vital role.”With over two decades of experience in federal lobbying and public affairs, Cristina Antelo has distinguished herself as a bipartisan strategist and industry leader, featured in Washington magazine for her impact on the nation's capital and recognized in other publications as a“Power Player,”“Top Lawyer,” and“Most Influential 40 and Under Leader.” Her firm, Ferox Strategies, a women-owned business, represents a diverse portfolio of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and national nonprofit organizations, across industries such as retail, pharmaceuticals, technology, and infrastructure. She has represented a variety of clients, including Walmart, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Diageo, Waste Management, Gap Inc., Kohl's, Fresenius Kabi, the National Football League, and The Walt Disney Company, among others.In addition to her leadership at Ferox Strategies, Cristina has served as interim CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute and remains actively engaged on multiple nonprofit boards. A native Spanish speaker, Cristina is a graduate of Georgetown University and the George Washington University Law School, and currently serves as Vice Chair of the CHCI Board of Directors.The USHBC applauds HLA's decision to create this Strategic Advisory Council and commends all of its inaugural members for their continued service and commitment to advancing Hispanic representation and leadership in public affairs.Javier concluded by saying:“HLA is taking an important step in establishing the Strategic Advisory Council. It sends a clear message that our community is ready to lead with strength and purpose. But leadership must also come with accountability. While many of America's most recognizable corporations count on the Hispanic market to drive growth, relying on our community's purchasing power, too few have taken meaningful steps to contract with Hispanic-owned businesses. Companies like Bank of America and Coca-Cola have built tremendous brand loyalty among Hispanic consumers, yet neither currently contracts a Hispanic-owned lobbying firm. The disconnect is both disappointing and unsustainable. We must ensure that the voices of those who fuel our economy are heardfrom the corporate boardroom to the halls and walls of Congress.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

+1 973-753-0488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.