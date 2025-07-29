73% Of Americans Are Sick And Don't Know It: Eat To Heal Reveals The Hidden Nutrition Crisis Behind The Obesity Epidemic

Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN

Over 73% of Americans are overweight and nutrient-deficient. Eat to Heal offers a science-backed solution through the powerful ASTR Diet.

- Dr. JacobsCLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A staggering 73 percent of Americans are now overweight or obese, according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2023). While the public often sees excess weight as a calorie surplus problem, leading health experts are sounding the alarm: obesity is actually a form of malnutrition, and most Americans are nutrient-deficient but overfed.In his groundbreaking new book Eat to Heal : Unlock the Healing Power of Food to End Sickness and Thrive, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Advanced Clinical Nutritionist Dr. Joseph Jacobs reveals how the modern diet is fueling a national health crisis and how Americans can reclaim their health through a scientifically grounded nutritional strategy known as the ASTR Diet.“The majority of Americans are walking around sick, inflamed, and exhausted, and they don't even know why,” says Dr. Jacobs , a cancer survivor who developed the ASTR Diet after overcoming years of chronic migraines, fatigue, and pain.“Obesity is not a sign of abundance. It's a warning sign that the body is inflamed, malnourished, and starved of real nutrients.”The Hidden Epidemic: Malnourished in the Land of PlentyRecent studies reveal that 73.6 percent of American adults are either overweight or obese (CDC/NCHS, 2023). At first glance, this may seem to be a matter of eating too much. But as Dr. Jacobs explains in Eat to Heal, this excess weight is often the result of nutrient-poor but calorie-dense diets that are high in processed carbs, sugars, seed oils, and synthetic additives.Research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that most obese individuals are deficient in key micronutrients, including vitamin D, magnesium, vitamin C, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids (Via, 2022). These deficiencies increase inflammation, impair metabolic health, and trigger hormonal imbalances, creating a vicious cycle that worsens over time.“What we're really facing is a crisis of chronic, low-grade malnutrition. People are eating all day long, but their cells are starving,” says Dr. Jacobs.This state of "hidden hunger" leads to inflammation, hormone disruption, insulin resistance, fatigue, joint pain, autoimmune conditions, and accelerated aging. Since symptoms often develop slowly, many people do not realize they are sick until a chronic condition appears.Introducing the ASTR Diet: An Anti-Inflammatory Blueprint for HealingEat to Heal introduces readers to the ASTR Diet, a powerful healing protocol that targets the root causes of modern illness. The ASTR Diet is built on four science-backed pillars:A – Anti-Inflammatory: Reduces cellular inflammation by eliminating ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and inflammatory seed oilsS – Sustainable: Encourages whole, local, and ethically sourced foods for both human and environmental wellnessT – Toxin-Free: Prioritizes foods free of chemicals, microplastics, preservatives, and endocrine disruptorsR – Restorative: Replenishes critical nutrients through real food, intermittent fasting, and balanced macronutrients to support metabolic and hormonal repairUnlike fad diets that offer quick fixes or calorie counting, the ASTR Diet provides a comprehensive, nutrient-dense roadmap that supports long-term health, weight normalization, and chronic disease reversal. It is safe, sustainable, and evidence-based.“The ASTR Diet changed my life. I created it out of necessity after surviving cancer and battling years of pain and fatigue. Today, it has helped patients and readers heal naturally without crash diets,” explains Dr. Jacobs.The Science Behind the MovementDozens of peer-reviewed studies now support the foundational principles of the ASTR Diet:A 2022 study in Nutrients found that over 90 percent of Americans fail to meet the recommended intake for at least one essential vitamin or mineral, with deficiencies in magnesium, potassium, choline, and vitamin E being the most commonChronic inflammation, linked to poor diet and nutrient deficiencies, is now recognized as a major contributor to obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and depression (Hotamisligil, 2021)Intermittent fasting, a key feature of the ASTR Diet, has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, support weight loss, and promote autophagy and cellular repair (de Cabo and Mattson, 2019)A Wake-Up Call and a SolutionDr. Jacobs' book is both a wake-up call and a practical guide for millions of Americans stuck in cycles of dieting, weight gain, and chronic fatigue. Through simple food swaps, practical meal plans, and nutrient restoration, Eat to Heal empowers readers to reverse sickness and regain vitality naturally.“The real problem is not willpower. It's misinformation and hidden malnutrition,” says Dr. Jacobs.“Once people understand what their body truly needs to thrive, healing becomes inevitable.”With a background in physical therapy, clinical nutrition, and functional medicine, Dr. Jacobs has treated patients using the ASTR Diet protocol. His approach blends science with compassion, offering realistic strategies for busy families, professionals, and anyone looking to break free from the grip of inflammation and fatigue.About the AuthorDr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, cancer survivor, inventor of several patented medical devices, and the founder of the ASTR specialty. He has treated professional athletes, celebrities, and everyday patients worldwide. His personal journey from pain to healing inspired the creation of the ASTR Diet and the writing of Eat to Heal.About the BookTitle: Eat to Heal: Unlock the Healing Power of Food to End Sickness and ThriveAuthor: Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACNAvailable on: AmazonReferences1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2023). Adult Obesity Facts.2. Via, M. (2022). Nutrition and obesity: micronutrient deficiencies in obese patients. Journal of the American College of Nutrition.3. Hotamisligil, G. S. (2021). Inflammation, metaflammation and immunometabolic disorders. Nature.4. de Cabo, R., and Mattson, M. P. (2019). Effects of intermittent fasting on health, aging, and disease. New England Journal of Medicine, 381(26), 2541–2551Press Release Title:5. Wallace, T. C., and Bailey, R. L. (2022). Micronutrient Intakes in the US Population: NHANES 2015–2018. Nutrients, 14(2), 293

