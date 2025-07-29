India's Swift Retaliation Rewrote Rules Of Counterterrorism: PM Modi In Lok Sabha
He asserted that India has set its own rules now after the Pahalgam attack. PM Modi outlined three strategic principles that now guide India's national security posture: India will respond to attacks on its own terms; nuclear threats will no longer deter action; and there will be no distinction between terrorists and those who support or shelter them.
He stated that Pakistan had anticipated a major retaliation, and India executed its plan with precision on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7.“The attack of April 22 was avenged in just 22 minutes,” he said, underscoring the speed and decisiveness of the operation. PM Modi described Operation Sindoor as a strategic breakthrough, marking the first time India targeted locations it had never reached before.
He claimed that terrorist bases in Wahwalpur and Muridke were razed, and that many Pakistani airbases remain incapacitated.“Our forces destroyed the terrorist bases. We proved that Pakistan's nuclear threats are hollow. Nuclear blackmailing will not work,” he declared.
He emphasised India's growing technological prowess, noting that domestically developed drones played a critical role in exposing and dismantling terror infrastructure.“This is the era of technology-based warfare. Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India's mastery in this domain,” he said.
The Prime Minister also framed the operation as a turning point in global perception, asserting that the world now recognises the strength of a self-reliant India. He said the joint action by the Army, Air Force, and Navy had left Pakistan stunned, and that the new normal is one where terror masterminds live in fear of Indian retaliation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment