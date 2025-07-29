Amitabh Bachchan Learns How To Use Instagram At 82: 'I Hope It Works'
In an attempt to keep himself relevant in the era of social media, Big B is learning how to use Instagram.
The 'Paa' actor posted a video on the stories section of his Instagram handle saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works."
It would be exciting to see what the Bollywood stalwart treats the netizens with after getting the hang of the photo-sharing app.
In the meantime, Big B remains extremely active ononal blog.
On Monday, Amitabh decided to turn back the clock and posted a picture of an old ticket from his blockbuster hit”Sholay”. It might be shocking to know that the ticket had cost only Rs 20 at the time.
Big B dropped a series of photos of himself on his blog, and amongst the album was the "Sholay" ticket.
The 'Badla' actor also pointed out that at present, an aerated drink costs the same as a film ticket back in the day.
"The 'SHOLAY' ticket .. kept and preserved... Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not ..affection and love,” his blog read.
For the unversed, "Sholay” will complete 50 years of release on August 15, 2025.
Made under the direction of Ramesh Sippy, the iconic blockbuster revolves around two ex-convicts- Jai (Played by Amitabh) and Veeru (Played by Dharmendra). They are hired by a retired policeman to help him catch a notorious dacoit, who has been creating a havoc in the Ramgarh village.
