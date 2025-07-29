Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungarian PM criticizes European Commission's proposed seven-year budget

2025-07-29 09:30:17
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sharply criticized the European Commission’s newly proposed seven-year budget, labeling it a “war budget” that prioritizes aid to Ukraine over the welfare of EU citizens. The €2 trillion ($2.17 trillion) 2028–2034 fiscal plan, released earlier this month, includes roughly $108 billion earmarked for Ukraine, including support for its potential EU accession.

Speaking at a youth summer camp in Romania, Orban said the plan reflects the interests of what he called the “Brusselian elite,” rather than ordinary Europeans. He argued the budget was built on a “logic of war,” accusing EU leaders of funneling “billions for Ukraine, crumbs for farmers and development.” According to Orban, the ultimate aim of Brussels is to defeat Russia in Ukraine and engineer a regime change in Moscow.

Because the EU budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states, Hungary holds the power to block the proposal. Germany has also voiced opposition, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz calling the plan “unacceptable” and raising concerns over the fiscal deficit. Merz also noted that Ukraine is unlikely to join the EU before the budget cycle ends in 2034.

Hungary has consistently resisted efforts to bring Ukraine into NATO or the EU, warning that such moves could lead to a wider war with Russia. Orban’s government has refused to send weapons to Kiev and continues to advocate for a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, Moscow, which once tolerated Ukraine’s EU aspirations, now views the bloc’s approach as part of what it calls a “rabid militarization” effort and an extension of NATO’s agenda.

