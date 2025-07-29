403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s luxury aircraft renovation costs more than nine hundred million dollars
(MENAFN) The renovation of a luxury aircraft gifted to US President Donald Trump by the Qatari royal family is projected to cost at least $934 million, according to a report citing sources within the Air Force. The Boeing 747-8 jet, valued at $400 million and dubbed the “flying palace,” was donated earlier this year and is intended to serve as Air Force One while new presidential aircraft remain delayed. The handover was formalized through an agreement between US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar’s defense minister, who described it as an “unconditional donation.” Renovations on the aircraft are expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Though official cost details remain classified, sources revealed that the Pentagon rerouted nearly a billion dollars from the Sentinel program—America’s planned modernization of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system—to fund the refurbishment. The Sentinel initiative, aimed at updating nuclear missile infrastructure and communications, had a recent document sent to Congress that included the renovation money discreetly embedded in its budget.
The move has sparked significant backlash. Critics argue that using funds designated for nuclear security on what they describe as a “vanity project” is both unethical and dangerous. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen warned that accepting a foreign aircraft as Air Force One raises “significant security implications,” and accused the administration of prioritizing optics over national defense needs.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously estimated that the renovation would cost under $400 million, but insiders suggest that number is far too low. Engineers cited a wide array of costly modifications, including secure communications systems, anti-missile defenses, engine upgrades, and the removal of suspected surveillance equipment. Additional expenses are expected to cover interior enhancements favored by Trump.
Defending the decision, Trump said in May that he saw no reason to refuse the aircraft. “I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane,’” he told reporters, dismissing the controversy over the plane’s origins and renovation costs.
Though official cost details remain classified, sources revealed that the Pentagon rerouted nearly a billion dollars from the Sentinel program—America’s planned modernization of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system—to fund the refurbishment. The Sentinel initiative, aimed at updating nuclear missile infrastructure and communications, had a recent document sent to Congress that included the renovation money discreetly embedded in its budget.
The move has sparked significant backlash. Critics argue that using funds designated for nuclear security on what they describe as a “vanity project” is both unethical and dangerous. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen warned that accepting a foreign aircraft as Air Force One raises “significant security implications,” and accused the administration of prioritizing optics over national defense needs.
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously estimated that the renovation would cost under $400 million, but insiders suggest that number is far too low. Engineers cited a wide array of costly modifications, including secure communications systems, anti-missile defenses, engine upgrades, and the removal of suspected surveillance equipment. Additional expenses are expected to cover interior enhancements favored by Trump.
Defending the decision, Trump said in May that he saw no reason to refuse the aircraft. “I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane,’” he told reporters, dismissing the controversy over the plane’s origins and renovation costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment