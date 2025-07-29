Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump’s luxury aircraft renovation costs more than nine hundred million dollars


2025-07-29 09:23:38
(MENAFN) The renovation of a luxury aircraft gifted to US President Donald Trump by the Qatari royal family is projected to cost at least $934 million, according to a report citing sources within the Air Force. The Boeing 747-8 jet, valued at $400 million and dubbed the “flying palace,” was donated earlier this year and is intended to serve as Air Force One while new presidential aircraft remain delayed. The handover was formalized through an agreement between US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar’s defense minister, who described it as an “unconditional donation.” Renovations on the aircraft are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Though official cost details remain classified, sources revealed that the Pentagon rerouted nearly a billion dollars from the Sentinel program—America’s planned modernization of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system—to fund the refurbishment. The Sentinel initiative, aimed at updating nuclear missile infrastructure and communications, had a recent document sent to Congress that included the renovation money discreetly embedded in its budget.

The move has sparked significant backlash. Critics argue that using funds designated for nuclear security on what they describe as a “vanity project” is both unethical and dangerous. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen warned that accepting a foreign aircraft as Air Force One raises “significant security implications,” and accused the administration of prioritizing optics over national defense needs.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink previously estimated that the renovation would cost under $400 million, but insiders suggest that number is far too low. Engineers cited a wide array of costly modifications, including secure communications systems, anti-missile defenses, engine upgrades, and the removal of suspected surveillance equipment. Additional expenses are expected to cover interior enhancements favored by Trump.

Defending the decision, Trump said in May that he saw no reason to refuse the aircraft. “I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane,’” he told reporters, dismissing the controversy over the plane’s origins and renovation costs.

