Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strong Earthquake Rattles Indonesian Coast

Strong Earthquake Rattles Indonesian Coast


2025-07-29 09:18:54
(MENAFN) A significant earthquake registering 6.5 on the Richter scale shook the waters off the coast of Sabang, a city in Indonesia’s Aceh province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). This seismic event followed an earlier 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Indian Ocean region.

The 6.5 magnitude quake struck at 1141 GMT on Monday, originating at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the USGS reported. The shallow depth likely contributed to the strong shaking felt in the vicinity.

Prior to this, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake had been recorded at 1841 GMT, also at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON) confirmed.

Despite the strength of these earthquakes, authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings. Reports so far indicate no casualties or damage to buildings, but officials remain alert as assessments continue. The region’s residents and emergency teams are closely monitoring any developments given the seismic activity in this geologically volatile area.

MENAFN29072025000045017169ID1109857277

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search