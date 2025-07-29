SPX FLOW And SIG Expand Collaboration With Dubai Innovation Center Upgrade

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in 2021, the current APV pilot line includes a FlexMix Instant vacuum mixer for preparing complex formulations, followed by a multi-UHT pilot system for thermal treatment. This enables the line to process up to 1,000 liters (L) of test product per hour. This first installation introduced SPX FLOW's APV thermal and mixing technologies to the Middle East.

"Since installing our equipment, the growing demand for trials from customers overseas has revealed the need for broader capabilities," shared Thomas Leroy, Global Head of Innovation Centers at SPX FLOW. "With new fermentation and clean-in-place (CIP) upgrades now available, we're ready to support more customers with faster product development."

The latest expansion includes:



A two-line APV CIP station to enhance sanitary product testing

A new fermentation line that features a 1,000 L tank specifically designed for viscous products The line includes an APV plate heat exchanger cooler to support high-quality yogurt production from dairy or plant-based materials

"This advancement significantly elevates the capabilities of our SIG Test Filling Center," said Christian Derusco, Head of Technical Service & Innovation–IMEA at SIG. "By enhancing our existing setup, we have improved the efficiency rate of test filling and provided customers with processing data that accurately reflects full-scale factory conditions, enabling us to better serve both aseptic fermented and fresh fermented dairy categories."

With several successful trials already underway, the Center continues to serve as a strategic hub for SPX FLOW and SIG customers across the region-enabling end-to-end innovation from formulation to packaging. Full commissioning is expected to be complete by next month, further accelerating collaborative development.

SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries.

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue.

