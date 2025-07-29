Mathnasium Powers Through 2025 With 51 New Franchise Deals And Global Milestone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This surge in growth reflects a growing awareness that, with learning loss widening and STEM careers shaping the future economy, parents are turning to supplemental education to equip their children with essential math skills. The timing is critical, as new centers open just ahead of the 2025-26 academic year, providing targeted support to help students overcome persistent achievement gaps and offering advanced learners opportunities to deepen and expand their math skills.

"Mathnasium continues to distinguish itself in the market through a focused, proven model," said Kevin Shen, Chief Development Officer . "Supplemental education in math remains the most in-demand area for academic support, and our specialization gives us a distinct advantage in both performance and resilience. Franchise interest remains strong, particularly as families prioritize academic success regardless of broader economic conditions."

Sustained Satisfaction and Student Engagement

In addition to its development momentum, Mathnasium continues to deliver a high-quality learning experience for students and families. The brand maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) above 80, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and measurable academic progress.

"Our growth is driven by the strength of the learning experience we provide," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium . "Families choose Mathnasium not only for the results we deliver, but because students feel supported, encouraged, and empowered in our centers. It's this powerful combination of outcomes and experience that continues to fuel enrollment and referrals."

Noteworthy Accomplishments and Bold Initiatives

In the first half of 2025, Mathnasium marked several notable accomplishments:



Ranked No. 97 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Opened its first center in Romania, expanding its global footprint to 12 countries, and celebrated the opening of its 100th international center in Hammersmith, United Kingdom, solidifying the UK as Mathnasium's largest market outside the U.S. with 37 centers.

Enhanced its proprietary technology platform with the launch of a new intelligent assistant tools aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening communication between centers and families.

Sustained strong franchise development momentum in key U.S. markets, including North Carolina, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. Maintains robust global momentum, with new centers planned to open by the end of 2025 in Romania, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Mexico, and the UK.

Looking Ahead

With national math performance still below pre-pandemic levels, the need for high-quality, personalized math education remains urgent. Mathnasium's continued growth reflects not only its strong business model, but its long-standing commitment to helping students build foundational math skills and long-term confidence.

With prime territories available, Mathnasium provides franchisees with an affordable entry point with quick build out time, a comprehensive initial training program with ongoing support, access to proprietary software tools and resources, and a balanced approach between corporate and local marketing.

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit - .

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium MethodTM - the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development - has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,200 learning centers worldwide in 12 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit .

Media Contact: Sammy OConnell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Mathnasium