US Performance Academy Becomes An Official Online Academic Partner Of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our athletes spend a lot of time on travel and competition," said Trisha Worthington, Chief Revenue & Philanthropy Officer at U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "USPA's high quality, rigorous and flexible education aligns perfectly with their needs. In addition to USPA's excellent education, this partnership offers our members exclusive discounts on tuition, collegiate eligibility guidance, and lifetime college counselling."

USPA will offer online seminars to U.S. Ski & Snowboard members and attend select U.S. Ski & Snowboard events to provide in-person expert guidance from Family Advisors.

"USPA is thrilled to partner with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. We have many junior skiers and snowboarders that currently attend USPA, and we know that our flexibility and custom support are a great benefit to competitive skiers and snowboarders. At USPA, school goes wherever your travel schedule goes, and our accredited program and experienced learning coaches ensure student athletes don't have to choose between pursuing their dreams and pursuing their education," said Aileen Hawkins, CEO of Inspired Online Schools USA.

USPA Elite's unique online learning model empowers motivated student-athletes to train, travel, and compete at the highest levels in their chosen sport. Unlike other online schools, USPA is fully accredited and NCAA approved. It offers flexible school schedules, academic calendars, and a comprehensive support system for students in grades 6-12. Through this partnership, young athletes can pursue their goals in sport without compromising their education.

About US Performance Academy:

USPA Live is open for enrollment with online classes starting August 2025, beginning with grades 6-10. USPA Elite is open for enrolment for middle and high school athletes and performers in grades 6-12. Through a comprehensive educational support program, USPA's teachers, learning coaches, counselors, and coaches create a community where online education and performance intersect with a human connection. For more information, visit:

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 240 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit

