James Hardie Building Products Inc. And Beazer Homes Extend Relationship With New Exclusive Agreement

Three-year deal continues previous agreement to deliver durable, quality homes nationwide

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX ; ASX: JHX) and the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, today announced the continuation of its long-standing relationship with Beazer Homes through a new, exclusive three-year agreement. This milestone builds on a trusted multi-year relationship with America's #1 energy efficient builder* and ensures Hardie® siding and trim products remain the standard for all new Beazer communities across the nation.

Since 2010, James Hardie and Beazer Homes have collaborated to deliver high-performance home exteriors that combine quality and durability with standout design. This exclusive agreement will see Hardie® siding and trim products become the standard for new homes built by Beazer Homes nationwide through 2028. This agreement reinforces James Hardie's commitment to leading the industry in durability, affordability, and climate resilience.

"James Hardie is instrumental in helping us deliver quality, energy efficient and beautiful homes to our customers," said Jim Moore, Senior Vice President of Operations for Beazer Homes. "Extending this relationship ensures that we can continue to offer Beazer homeowners trusted protection and design flexibility backed by the proven performance of Hardie® products."

As the #1 brand of siding in North America**, James Hardie is known for its signature fiber cement siding and trim products that are engineered for strength, durability and lasting quality. Hardie® siding products are noncombustible***, resistant to damage from moisture and pests, and designed to resist damage from extreme weather. With a wide range of colors and styles, Hardie® siding and trim products are an ideal solution for a wide range of climates and home styles.

"This new agreement is a testament to the strength of our relationship with Beazer Homes and our continued pursuit of innovation, unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "We're excited to continue providing homeowners with beautiful, resilient homes."

By combining Beazer Homes' dedication to quality construction with James Hardie's proven innovation in exterior solutions, the extended relationship will deliver homes that are built to last and help homeowners bring their dream homes to life.

* As of December 2024, Beazer's gross HERS score was 42, the lowest of the scores publicly reported by the top 30 national homebuilders (per Builder Magazine's list based on 2023 closings).

** Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America.

***Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit . For investor information, please visit .

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH ) is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice PlansTM, you can personalize a number of primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer , or check out Beazer on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

