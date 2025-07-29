Ihire Announces EDU Solutions Brand To Accelerate Engaged Learning, Hiring & Enrollment In Higher Ed

With the Student Game Plan (SGP) and Sports Career Game Plan (SCGP) by WorkInSports programs, iHire's engaged online learning solutions are designed to integrate directly into classrooms to prepare students to launch their careers and connect what they learn to real-world outcomes. More than 100 universities and schools are using SGP and SCGP to emphasize career readiness and experiential learning through the programs' exclusive modular content.EDU Solutions partners with HR leaders and hiring managers across academic systems to fill a wide range of roles – from faculty to facilities and more – with qualified candidates. With iHire's recruitment solutions , including Job Slots, Resume Search, and Outsourced HR Services, schools and universities can directly access talent from iHire's 57 industry-specific talent communities.Offering custom email and display advertising campaigns as well as webinar sponsorships, EDU Solutions teams up with enrollment marketers and program managers at top academic institutions to generate high-quality leads through hyper-targeted outreach. With iHire's unique audiences of career-driven, industry-focused professionals, organizations can increase student enrollment while growing their brands.

"EDU Solutions reflects the work we've been doing organically for years, and now we're giving it a name and a mission," said Laura Nauta, EDU Solutions Manager, iHire. "Our team is passionate about equipping schools with the tools they need to attract top talent, engage students in meaningful career pathways, and boost enrollment in a competitive landscape. We can't wait to see how our new brand impacts the higher ed space."

To learn more about EDU Solutions powered by iHire, visit .

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 25 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit for more information.

SOURCE iHire LLC