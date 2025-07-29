Ihire Announces EDU Solutions Brand To Accelerate Engaged Learning, Hiring & Enrollment In Higher Ed
Hiring: EDU Solutions partners with HR leaders and hiring managers across academic systems to fill a wide range of roles – from faculty to facilities and more – with qualified candidates. With iHire's recruitment solutions , including Job Slots, Resume Search, and Outsourced HR Services, schools and universities can directly access talent from iHire's 57 industry-specific talent communities.
Enrollment Marketing : Offering custom email and display advertising campaigns as well as webinar sponsorships, EDU Solutions teams up with enrollment marketers and program managers at top academic institutions to generate high-quality leads through hyper-targeted outreach. With iHire's unique audiences of career-driven, industry-focused professionals, organizations can increase student enrollment while growing their brands.
"EDU Solutions reflects the work we've been doing organically for years, and now we're giving it a name and a mission," said Laura Nauta, EDU Solutions Manager, iHire. "Our team is passionate about equipping schools with the tools they need to attract top talent, engage students in meaningful career pathways, and boost enrollment in a competitive landscape. We can't wait to see how our new brand impacts the higher ed space."
To learn more about EDU Solutions powered by iHire, visit .
About iHire
iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 25 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit for more information.
SOURCE iHire LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment