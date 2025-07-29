Nauticus Robotics Signs Master Services Agreement With Advanced Ocean Systems

Nauticus Robotics (PRNewsfoto/Nauticus Robotics, Inc.)

Strategic alliance seeks to accelerate the integration of autonomy across the offshore sector

HOUSTON and STUART, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT ), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Advanced Ocean Systems, Inc. (AOS), a Florida-based business offering autonomous and remote systems development and integration capabilities.

The agreement is structured around an ongoing, multi-year commitment that is expected to see the two organizations collaborate on a range of projects designed to accelerate the integration of subsea robotics and autonomous systems, delivering new efficiencies to offshore industry operations.

Under the agreement, Nauticus and AOS are planning to blend their engineering expertise and technical capabilities to address maritime autonomy opportunities. Each company has extensive experience of working with field-proven autonomy and remote systems-hardware and software-for deployment on and below the surface, including in ultra-deepwater subsea environments.

Immediate discussions include plans to use AOS's state-of-the-art test lake facility in Stuart, FL, where they intend to begin a series of trials with Nauticus' flagship autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), Aquanaut®. In addition to advancing Aquanaut's overall operating parameters, plans are underway to explore the best way to integrate the AUV into a broader collaborative ecosystem of unmanned assets, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) of various form and function, to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of subsea tasks.

John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics, stated, "We are excited to announce this new alliance and look forward to working with AOS and its affiliates to advance the ongoing trial, adoption, and integration of scalable autonomous and remote solutions into new and improved ways of working in offshore waters. Our missions are perfectly aligned and seek to leverage the latest ocean technologies to challenge industry convention and bring about meaningful change to subsea asset management practices, from surface to seabed."

John Jacobson, CEO of Advanced Ocean Systems, added, "We are delighted to team up with Nauticus Robotics to bring new ideas and opportunities to market. Nauticus and AOS unite a wealth of successful industry experience around one table at a critical moment for the offshore sector and the integration of practical autonomy into day-to-day operations. This combined expertise will enable us to translate a shared vision of technology-inspired remote operations into new cleaner, leaner, and ultimately safer ways of working in unpredictable offshore environments."

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

About Advanced Ocean Systems

Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS) provides turnkey, integrated systems solutions to the ocean industry across a comprehensive range of autonomous, automated, and remote systems, including a complete line of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), advanced deck systems, Autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS), as well as a complete line of traditional oceanographic, scientific and survey support systems. With decades of development, production, sale and rental of advanced ocean technologies, AOS through its Okeanus, SeaRobotics, and Ocean Specialists entities offers an unparalleled combination of capabilities, products and services through its Houston, TX, Stuart, FL and Houma, LA facilities.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at .

