Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-07-29 09:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITTIER, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the“Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the“Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • Total assets ended the second quarter of 2025 at $478 million , up $45 million since year end 2024.
  • Total deposits ended the second quarter of 2025 at $378 million, up $27 million since year end 2024.
  • Total loans ended the second quarter of 2025 at $312 million, up $35 million from year end 2024.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the second quarter with a robust capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.3% .
  • As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52 million , including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on June 30, 2025, totaled $162 million .

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand in Q1 2025 and $272 thousand in Q2 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $454 thousand, up from $198 thousand in Q2 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported $846 thousand in net income.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.02% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“This quarter's results highlight the strength of our balance sheet and the steady execution of our long-term growth strategy. The Board remains confident in the Bank's leadership and direction, and appreciates the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our clients, and the continued support of our shareholders,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We have been focused on growing our loans and deposits, while maintaining our excellent asset quality and strong liquidity. Our success is driven by our disciplined lending, prudent risk management, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. During the past quarter, we introduced several technological enhancements-from digital banking to payment solutions-designed to enhance our client experience. We look forward to reaching even more clients and strengthening relationships through these improved offerings.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact
Jim Burgess Amanda Conover
858.461.7302 858.461.7308
... ...


--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 8,336,307 $ 8,042,164 $ 4,708,926 $ 23,584,084 $ 4,671,483
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 43,670,000 39,250,000 36,290,000 25,520,000 37,860,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 52,006,307 47,292,164 40,998,926 49,104,084 42,531,483
Debt securities (AFS) 1,791,113 1,859,740 1,866,022 3,041,852 3,077,666
Debt securities (HTM) 98,052,199 99,099,346 100,257,560 101,260,391 102,202,926
Total debt securities 99,843,312 100,959,086 102,123,582 104,302,243 105,280,592
Construction & land development 26,181,088 25,245,823 23,320,351 23,067,204 24,651,513
1-4 Family residential 68,065,742 63,536,698 58,588,090 58,082,570 68,588,393
Multifamily residential 30,570,654 30,452,183 28,561,276 28,966,811 26,800,829
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 120,672,305 105,299,777 100,066,570 99,715,860 94,643,169
Commercial & industrial 62,021,304 64,956,570 62,322,690 57,342,017 53,504,969
Consumer & Other 4,378,029 4,572,607 4,525,108 780,639 1,831,036
Total loans 311,889,122 294,063,658 277,384,085 267,955,101 270,019,909
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,179,637 ) (3,109,975 ) (3,109,975 )
Total loans, net 308,709,485 290,884,021 274,204,448 264,845,126 266,909,934
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,918,754 2,822,403 1,328,964 1,452,886 1,714,833
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,202,582 1,259,139 1,273,134 1,287,129 1,298,084
Bank owned life insurance 5,347,738 5,317,491 5,287,738 5,257,550 5,227,763
Accrued interest and other assets 7,650,569 7,703,693 7,755,355 7,505,380 7,476,554
Total Assets $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 138,110,569 $ 143,205,484 $ 131,515,568 $ 129,473,091 $ 144,240,187
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 24,968,600 39,203,360 28,454,639 24,660,000 24,797,108
Money market and savings 178,569,935 162,563,677 146,423,126 143,270,628 143,497,864
Time deposits 35,936,500 44,568,676 44,302,867 44,388,137 41,060,590
Total deposits 377,585,604 389,541,197 350,696,200 341,791,856 353,595,749
Borrowings 55,000,000 23,000,000 40,000,000 50,000,000 35,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,705,376 3,952,095 3,122,902 3,430,132 3,781,444
Total liabilities 437,290,980 416,493,292 393,819,102 395,221,988 392,377,193
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 37,552,889 37,389,068 37,272,567 37,117,627 36,970,386
Retained earnings 3,497,084 3,043,502 2,650,877 2,151,305 1,902,788
Accum other comprehensive income (662,206 ) (687,865 ) (770,399 ) (736,522 ) (811,124 )
Total shareholders' equity 40,387,767 39,744,705 39,153,045 38,532,410 38,062,050
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 477,678,747 $ 456,237,997 $ 432,972,147 $ 433,754,398 $ 430,439,243


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $ 5,056,534 $ 4,788,107 $ 4,814,128 $ 4,817,174 $ 4,655,844
Debt securities 464,333 462,472 484,508 499,268 514,613
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 413,487 339,864 419,597 450,166 573,022
Total interest income 5,934,354 5,590,443 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,897,025 1,812,760 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121
Borrowings 127,359 219,832 332,375 444,250 524,599
Total interest expense 2,024,384 2,032,592 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720
Net interest income 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759
Provision for credit losses - - - - -
Net interest income after provision 3,909,970 3,557,851 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 87,059 122,610 119,173 106,628 96,460
Sublease income - 45,222 - 53,975 52,970
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - - - 15,335 -
Gains on early payoff of debt - - 54,125 - 144,325
Total noninterest income 87,059 167,832 173,298 175,938 293,755
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 2,227,827 2,119,302 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674
Occupancy and equipment 277,107 259,480 258,180 374,069 363,695
Other expense 857,837 797,261 836,692 834,281 1,007,247
Total noninterest expense 3,362,771 3,176,043 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616
Income before income tax expense 634,258 549,640 702,159 345,078 271,898
Income tax expense (benefit) 180,677 157,015 202,586 96,563 74,281
Net Income $ 453,581 $ 392,625 $ 499,573 $ 248,515 $ 197,617
Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $ 9,844,641 $ 9,356,379
Investment securities 926,805 1,058,470
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 753,351 983,707
Total interest income 11,524,797 11,398,556
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 3,709,784 3,433,153
Borrowings 347,191 1,031,989
Total interest expense 4,056,975 4,465,142
Net interest income 7,467,822 6,933,414
Provision for credit losses - -
Net interest income after provision 7,467,822 6,933,414
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 209,669 204,825
Sublease income 45,222 106,842
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - -
Gains on early payoff of debt - 144,325
Total noninterest income 254,891 455,992
NON INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 4,347,129 4,361,160
Occupancy and equipment 536,587 732,511
Other expense 1,655,098 1,801,405
Total noninterest expense 6,538,814 6,895,076
Income before income tax expense 1,183,899 494,330
Income tax expense 337,692 134,805
Net Income $ 846,207 $ 359,525
Earnings per share basic (YTD) $ 0.20 $ 0.08
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,334,637 4,282,929


First Pacific Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
($$ in thousands except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income $ 3,910 3,558 3,609 3,532 3,532
Provision for loan losses $ 0 0 0 0 0
Noninterest income $ 87 168 173 176 294
Noninterest expense $ 3,363 3,176 3,080 3,363 3,554
Income tax expense $ 181 157 203 97 74
Net income $ 454 393 500 249 198
Earnings per share basic $ 0.10 0.09 0.12 0.06 0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351
Ending shares outstanding 4,335,678 4,335,088 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 0.18 %
Return on average common equity 4.55 % 4.05 % 5.12 % 2.58 % 2.10 %
Yield on loans 6.85 % 6.79 % 6.91 % 6.98 % 6.97 %
Yield on earning assets 5.53 % 5.44 % 5.50 % 5.58 % 5.52 %
Cost of deposits 1.95 % 2.00 % 1.98 % 2.05 % 1.96 %
Cost of funding 2.02 % 2.12 % 2.18 % 2.32 % 2.28 %
Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.42 % 3.40 %
Efficiency ratio 84.1 % 85.2 % 81.4 % 90.7 % 92.9 %
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.22 % 8.46 % 8.77 % 8.61 % 8.57 %
Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.32 9.17 9.12 8.98 8.89
Tangible BV per common share $ 9.04 8.88 8.82 8.68 8.58
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 0 0 0 0 0
Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,180 3,180 3,180 3,110 3,110
Allowance to total loans 1.02 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.15 %
Nonperforming loans $ 1,015 849 672 991 77
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans $ 311,889 294,064 277,384 267,955 270,020
Total assets $ 477,679 456,238 432,972 433,754 430,439
Deposits $ 377,586 389,541 350,696 341,792 353,596
Loans to deposits 82.6 % 75.5 % 79.1 % 78.4 % 76.4 %
Shareholders' equity $ 40,388 39,745 39,153 38,532 38,062
Full-time equivalent employees 47 46 49 44 44
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans $ 295,970 286,119 276,301 273,960 267,766
Earning assets $ 430,237 416,486 412,424 410,298 416,965
Total assets $ 445,557 430,891 425,750 424,199 430,830
Deposits $ 389,840 368,363 355,369 346,142 346,032
Shareholders' equity $ 39,963 39,326 38,746 38,267 37,788

MENAFN29072025004107003653ID1109857243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search