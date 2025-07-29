Micron Unveils Portfolio Of Industry-First Ssds To Power The AI Revolution
|Random read
|Random read while writing
|Maximum performance
|Up to 21% higher
|Up to 23% higher
|99thpercentile latency
|Up to 59% better
|Up to 76% better
|Energy efficiency
|Up to 78% better
|Up to 79% better
“At CoreWeave, we're relentlessly focused on pushing the boundaries of performance and helping our customers maximize their infrastructure efficiency,” said Chetan Kapoor, chief product officer at CoreWeave.“The Micron 7600 SSD, with its strong performance and low latency, is a welcome addition that will help our customers scale out to hundreds of gigabytes of data throughput and accelerate their time to market.”
Micron's vertical integration ensures that each of these SSDs is designed and manufactured with a Micron controller, G9 NAND, DRAM, firmware and manufacturing processes. This integration helps provide exceptional quality and a more reliable, secure supply chain. Additionally, key security features - including hardware root of trust, SPDM 1.2 (attestation) for identity authentication and firmware verification, CNSA 2.0 dual signed PKI/LMS firmware binary, self-encrypting drive (SED) and Micron Secure Execution Environment8 - help secure data. OCP 2.6 support is available for the Micron 9650 and 6600 ION SSDs, and the 7600 SSD utilizes OCP 2.5 support.9
Availability
The 9650 and 7600 SSD samples are shipping now to customers. The 9650 is offered in E3.S and E1.S 9.5mm and 15mm form factors with air-cooled and liquid-cooled options. The 7600 SSD is available in multiple form factors, including E3.S, U.2 and E1.S with air-cooled heat sink options. The 6600 ION 122TB SSD samples are shipping later in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 in E3.S and U.2 form factors. The 245TB SSD version of the 6600 ION SSD is planned to be available in the first half of calendar year 2026.
Werner will present at the Future of Memory and Storage Summit 2025 with a keynote address on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. PT. The 9650, 6600 ION and 7600 SSDs - along with Micron HBM4, SOCAMM and LPDDR5 memory - will be showcased at Micron's booth (#107) from Aug. 5-7, highlighting Micron's extensive portfolio of data center memory and storage products.
“Micron's cutting-edge storage technologies showcase the importance of fast, efficient storage as AI workloads continue to redefine infrastructure requirements,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD.“Our close engineering collaboration with Micron ensures their storage innovations are well-positioned to unlock the full potential of next-generation server platforms powered by AMD. Together, we're enabling the performance, scalability and efficiency needed to support today's most demanding enterprise applications.”
“The sheer velocity of AI-from ever-growing frontier models to the proliferation of agentic systems-demands a leap forward in data movement,” said Thad Omura, Chief Business Officer at Astera Labs.“To utilize the full potential of rack-scale compute, next generation PCI Express is critical not just for increased throughput, but for boosting overall system efficiency and enabling more performance per watt, which accelerates AI breakthroughs. Our demonstrated end-to-end PCIe 6 interoperability, connecting Micron's 9650 SSD with our Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switches and Aries Smart PCIe Gen6 Retimers, is key to enabling the high-bandwidth, low-latency fabric vital for AI at scale.”
“Interoperability testing with Micron's new 9650 SSD and the Marvell® Alaska P PCIe Gen6 retimer marks a key milestone in advancing the PCIe Gen 6 ecosystem and supports our joint development efforts for hyperscale customers,” said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity BU of Marvell.“Combining the high-performance, energy-efficient SSD with the PCIe retimer's robust link extension capabilities removes physical barriers between compute and storage-giving customers the flexibility to optimize for a wide range of AI workloads.”
About Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc., is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
______________________________
1 At the time of announcement, no other Gen6 competitive SSDs are available that can provide the same or better performance as the Micron 9650 Gen6 SSD. The 9650 has two times the sequential read performance of the previous-generation 9550. Additionally, the Micron 6600 ION currently provides the highest-capacity solution available in a rack comparison using Micron E3.S drives: 20 SSDs per 1U x 36 servers (36U) x 122TB equals versus similar competitive U.2 form factor SSDs with 24 SSDs per 2U x 18 servers (36U) x 122TB equaling 53PB, leaving 6U for other equipment in each rack. The Micron 7600 SSD has the lowest latency based on competitive testing in Micron labs and has the lowest sub-1ms latency up to QD128 based on RocksDB testing in Micron labs with available drives, per footnote 5.
2 The 9650 has improved energy efficiency with two times the sequential read performance of the 9550 SSD, Micron's previous-generation drive, with the same 25W maximum power.
3 Learn more details about the Micron 9650 SSD in the available product brief.
4 System comparison based on E3.S and U.2 form factors, preferred by major OEM, using a 20-slot, 1U SSD platform versus 24-slot, U.2-based 2U SSD platform.
5 The 6600 ION 122TB SSD operates at 25W peak power and three 36TB HDDs operate at 10W peak power each. Energy savings are calculated as the difference between the drives running at maximum power. HDD comparison is to 36TB Seagate Exos Mozaic 3+ HDDs. Source: Seagate Mozaic Platform . Average home energy consumption is based on the U.S. EIA average of 10,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year, or per day, per household.
6 7600 SSD comparisons are based on currently in-production and available Gen5 mainstream data center SSDs from the top five competitive suppliers of OEM data center SSDs by revenue as of May 2025, as per Forward Insights analyst report,“SSD Supplier Status Q1/25.”
7 As tested in Micron labs, SSD comparisons are based on currently in-production and available Gen5 high-capacity data center SSDs from the top five competitive suppliers of OEM data center SSDs by revenue as of May 2025, as per Forward Insights analyst report,“SSD Supplier Status Q1/25”.
8 No hardware, software or system can provide absolute security under all conditions. Micron assumes no liability for lost, stolen or corrupted data arising from the use of any Micron products, including those products that incorporate any of the mentioned security features.
9 “The Micron 9650 and 6600 ION data center SSDs comply with most, but not all, requirements of the Open Compute Project Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification 2.6. The 7600 SSD complies with most, but not all, requirements of the Open Compute Project Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification 2.5.
