Underwater Car Loans On The Rise: More Than 1 In 4 Trade-Ins Had Negative Equity In Q2 2025, According To Edmunds
|Year
|Share of New Vehicles Purchased with a Trade-in
|Share of Trade-ins with Negative Equity
|Average Amount of Negative Equity
|Average Trade-in Age (Years)
|2025
|45.7%
|26.6%
|-$6,754
|3.8
|2024
|44.8%
|23.9%
|-$6,255
|3.7
|2023
|46.2%
|17.3%
|-$5,543
|3.4
|2022
|46.8%
|14.7%
|-$4,487
|3.2
|2021
|50.8%
|23.1%
|-$4,246
|3.6
|2020
|45.6%
|37.2%
|-$5,845
|3.9
|2019
|44.6%
|34.6%
|-$5,317
|3.8
About Edmunds
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTo , Twitte , Faceboo and Instagra .
CONTACT: Talia James-Armand
Edmunds
310-491-8738
...
