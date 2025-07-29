Total Economic Impact Study Shows 312% ROI With Digicert ONE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centralized control, reduced outages due to security incidents, and automated certificate management deliver measurable returns for DigiCert ONE customers

Lehi, Utah, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert , a global leader in digital trust, today released the results of a new Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study, conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by DigiCert. The study found that a composite organization, based on interviews with DigiCert ONE platform customers, achieved a 312% return on investment (ROI) over three years with a payback period of under six months. The full Forrester TEI study is available for download here .

The use of digital certificates is rapidly increasing with the growth of connected devices, software services, evolving security regulations, and the proliferation of IoT devices. At the same time, organizations are burdened by time-consuming, fragmented, and manual processes of managing certificates across departments – made even more complex by shrinking certificate lifespans driven by industry mandates. DigiCert ONE addresses these challenges with a unified PKI and DNS platform that automates the full certificate lifecycle. With DigiCert ONE, organizations can reduce costs, prevent PKI-related outages, strengthen security, and increase operational efficiency.

In addition to achieving payback within six months and 312% ROI, DigiCert ONE customers reported significant financial and operational benefits across several key areas:







$7. 9 million in labor cost savings over three years. Managing certificate renewals with legacy tools requires substantial staff time and resources. DigiCert ONE's automation capabilities dramatically reduced manual workloads and staffing costs.



$2.8 million saved by reducing security incidents . With advanced monitoring, alerting, and automated renewal features, DigiCert ONE helped minimize outages and security breaches, cutting incident-related costs and mitigating reputational risk. $2.8 4 million in revenue growth and additional cost efficiencies . This included $1.3 million in new revenue by meeting customer and partner security requirements, $1.1 million in savings from retiring legacy tools, and $426,000 saved through automation of certificate management tasks for new certificates.

“Certificate management isn't just a technical necessity - it's a strategic imperative,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert.“We believe this study reflects what we hear from customers every day: smart, automated certificate management delivers measurable value across the business, reducing costs, minimizing security risk, accelerating product development, and keeping pace with evolving compliance demands. The study makes a compelling case for the ROI organizations can achieve with DigiCert ONE.”

Pull-Out Quotes from the Study :

“I have not been on a call with a customer related to certificates in the two years that we have had DigiCert.”

– Chief reliability officer, cloud security

“We can centrally manage this, and we easily know what we use, where we use this, and also that we can ensure standards.”

– Global product security officer, medical device manufacturing

“We are going to see quantum computing hit its stride within the next few years. I'm really enamored with the fact that DigiCert seems to be at the cutting edge of that.”

– Chief innovation officer, energy equipment and solutions

To learn more about the benefits of DigiCert ONE, download the Forrester 2025 Total Economic Impact Study:

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit or follow @digicert .



CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461 ...