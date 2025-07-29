US Smart Thermostat Market Assessment Report 2025-2030 Demand Response Programs Drive Expansion
This market assessment analyzes industry market trends, a five-year forecast of unit sales and revenues in the US, and the competitive landscape including brands, portfolios, features, and pricing.
Smart thermostats are becoming a common feature in consumers' homes, offering convenient climate control, and acting as a critical energy management tool. Their ability to offer utilities flexible load control through demand response programs make them highly significant in the next era utility and energy services. They are also a core component of the smart home and have the potential to act as a whole home hub as they incorporate more communication technologies and become more integrated with other devices and platforms.
It also provides consumer data on US consumers' engagement with smart thermostats, focusing on consumer familiarity, purchase motivations, the buyer journey, including purchase and install channels, average sales price, product returns, and barriers to purchase, user experience with leading brands' thermostats, controls/interface preferences, and appeal of next generation features.
Key Questions Answered:
- What are the leading brands and key competitors in the smart thermostat market? What are the current market trends and barriers to growth? How is the market projected to grow through 2030? How familiar are consumers with smart thermostats and their value? What are the main purchase channels and methods for smart thermostats? What features do consumers find most appealing? What benefits do consumers expect regarding energy savings? How do premium thermostats compare with basic and mid-tier options? Are consumers interested in using their smart thermostat as a whole-home hub?
Key Topics Covered:
Defining Smart Thermostats
Executive Summary
- Smart Thermostat Purchases and Intentions to Buy Tech Affinity Among Smart Thermostat Owners Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention Top 5 Smart Thermostat Brands Net Promoter Score of Top Smart Thermostat Brands Concept Testing: Preferred Smart Thermostat Models Prefer Hub Smart Thermostat by Smart Home Device Ownership Top 10 Smart Thermostat Features Opportunity to Be the Go-To Source for Energy Insights Net Promoter Scores (NPS): Smart Thermostats vs. Energy Providers
The Smart Thermostat Market: Industry Trends & Forecast
- Key Industry Trends Product Evolution & Sunset: Lifecycle Management Ecosystem Expansion & Integration AI and Automation Enhances Smart Home Ecosystems Heat Pump Offerings Integrating with Connected Thermostats Competitive Product Launches & Differentiation Ecobee's Expanding Portfolio Market Forces Impacting Smart Thermostat Adoption Market Forces Impacting Smart Device Market Sizing and Forecasts US Forecast - Smart Thermostats: Annual Unit Sales (#M) and Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
The Competitive Landscape
- Newly Released Smart Thermostat Models and Pricing Beyond Self-Install: Business Models and Hardware Beyond Self-Install: The Differentiators Smart Thermostat Portfolio Comparison-Pricing and Features Top 10 Brands Owned: Smart Thermostat Top 10 Brands Recently Purchased: Smart Thermostat Net Promoter Score of Smart Thermostat Brands
Smart Thermostat Key Trending Metrics
- Smart Thermostat Key Market Drivers Smart Thermostat Key Market Drivers by Top Brands Owned Smart Thermostat: High Familiarity, Perceived Value, and Affordability Smart Thermostat Ownership Top 5 Smart Home Device Adoption Smart Thermostat Purchases and Intentions to Buy Smart Thermostat Segments by Demographic Factors Smart Thermostat Segments by Housing Factors Smart Thermostat Ownership Among Tech Adopter Segments Tech Affinity Among Smart Thermostat Owners
Smart Thermostat Buyer Journey
- Awareness Channel of Smart Home Devices Age of Smart Thermostats Age of Smart Thermostats Among Owners who Intend to Buy Smart Thermostat Channel Rankings (2015 - 2024) Smart Thermostat: Average Selling Price Smart Thermostat: Installation Method Smart Thermostat: Type of Purchase Reasons for Smart Thermostat Return
Smart Thermostat Usage
- Frequency of Smart Thermostat Usage Frequency of Smart Thermostat Usage by Age Temperature Adjustment Settings of Smart Thermostats Consumer Perception Regarding Energy Savings Monthly Savings From Smart Thermostat Use - Estimated Savings: % of Monthly Bill Monthly Savings From Smart Thermostat Use - Estimated Savings: Amount ($) of Monthly Energy Costs Estimated Monthly Saving Amount by Consumer Perception Plans for Smart Thermostats When Moving Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention
Demand Response Engagement
- Demand Response Participation Information Source for Demand Response Programs By Smart Thermostat Owners Information Source for Demand Response Programs By Smart Thermostat Brands Incentive to Participate in Demand Response Program Preferred Incentive to Allow Electricity Provider Adjust Thermostat Willingness to Adjust Smart Thermostats Among Owners Reasons for Not Participating in Demand Response Program
Next-Generation Features
- Appeal of Smart Thermostat Features Among Smart Thermostat Owners or Intenders Appeal of Smart Thermostat Features: Owners vs Intenders Type of Smart Thermostat Most Likely to Buy Among Smart Thermostat Intenders Type of Smart Thermostat Most Likely to Buy by Smart Home Device Ownership Demographics of Intenders Preferring Premium Hub Thermostat Type of Smart Thermostat Most Likely to Buy by Household Income Standout Thermostat Features Differentiating Tiers: Premium Hub vs. Learning Thermostat Standout Thermostat Features Differentiating Tiers: Learning Thermostat vs Basic Thermostat
Energy Usage Insights
- Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications Among All US Internet Households Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications Among Owners of Specified Devices Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices, by Device Ownership Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices, by Smart Thermostat Brands Preferred Provider for Energy Usage Monitoring and Optimization App by Smart Thermostat Owners Preferred Provider for Energy Usage Monitoring and Optimization App by Smart Thermostat Brands
Smart Thermostat Control
- Smart Thermostat Control Methods Top Devices or Services to Control Using Voice Assistant Valuable Features from New AI Assistants by Smart Thermostat Ownership
Technical Issues
- Smart Thermostat Technical Problems Experienced High Difficulty of Initial Setup by Smart Home Devices Smart Home Thermostats: Resolution of Technical Problems
Smart HVAC Service
- HVAC Service Use, by Smart Thermostat Adoption HVAC Service Features, by Smart Thermostat Adoption Smart HVAC Service Appeal Appeal of Smart HVAC Service By Smart Home Device & Service Usage Appeal of Smart HVAC Service By # of Services Included in Current HVAC Package Important Elements of a Smart HVAC Service
Companies Featured
- ecobee Meross Carrier Copeland Home 2GiG Amazon American Standard Apollo Aprilaire Aqara Avatto Black+Decker Bosch Braeburn Cielo Clare Controls Crestron Control4 Cync (C by GE) Fibaro Flair GLAS Gocontrol/2GiG Gosund Hive Honeywell iDevices Johnson Controls King Electric Lennox Levoit Lux Meross MincoHome MOES Mysa Nest Netatmo Qubino Rheem Savant Schluter Schneider Electric Sensi Sinope Smarttemp Suntouch Tado Telkonet Trane Tuya Vine Vivint Warmup Wyze Zen Zenith Smart Technology Google Nest Honeywell Home Lennox Trane Tuya Universal Electronics Venstar
