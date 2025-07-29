NT Logistics Announces Key Leadership Changes As Company Celebrates 26Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive team transitions strengthen company's long-term growth strategy, operational focus and commitment to customer success

FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT Logistics (NT), a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, today announced a strategic realignment of its executive leadership team as the company celebrates its 26th anniversary. Effective August 1, 2025, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lynn Gravley will now focus on long-term growth, external partnerships, and supporting the next generation of company leadership.

As part of the transition, Chris Todd has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of NT Logistics, Todd has been instrumental in the company's evolution from a startup to a trusted transportation partner in North America. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations and lead enterprise-wide initiatives across customer success, technology, operational efficiency, and market expansion.

“Chris has been at the core of NT's success from the very beginning,” said Gravley.“His deep understanding of our business, steady leadership, and commitment to our people and customers make him the right leader to guide the company's operations forward.”

Chris Todd brings 26 years of experience and deep institutional knowledge to his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer. Having helped lead the company through every stage of its growth, Todd will focus on aligning operational priorities with long-term strategic goals, driving performance, and scaling customer-focused initiatives.

“It's an honor to step into this role and build on the strong legacy we've created,” Todd said.“I'm excited to help NT into its next chapter of growth, innovation, and customer excellence.”

Additionally, Alex Fritz has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Fritz joined NT Logistics in 2017 and has since played a critical role in shaping the company's financial strategy and data capabilities. In his expanded role, he will lead financial planning, forecasting, pricing strategy, capital management, and business intelligence functions.

Fritz said,“I'm excited to continue working alongside such a dedicated team and to support our customers with the same integrity and focus that define NT. With our expanded capabilities in pricing and business intelligence, I'm confident we can help the company navigate the challenges of a volatile market and position ourselves for long-term success.”

Gravley's new responsibilities will center on advancing the company's broader vision by building innovative alliances and leading strategic initiatives that open new avenues for growth. Added Gravley,“I have complete confidence in Chris and Alex and believe their leadership positions will set us up for continued growth and innovation.”

About NT Logistics

NT Logistics, Inc. , a privately held transportation management and logistics service company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides its national customer base with a full array of transportation and integrated logistics services. As a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider (3PL), the company acts as an intermediary for manufacturers and shippers to distribute products. NT Logistics offers a wealth of business arranged transportation solutions that reduce costs, add value to the supply chain and improve performance. Founded in July 1999, the company has additional offices in Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Springdale, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at .

