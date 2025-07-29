Cannabis Use Disorder Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034 Expansion Fueled By Rising Awareness, Legalization, Digital Therapies, And Advancements In Personalized Treatment
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cannabis Use Disorder Market Characteristics
3. Cannabis Use Disorder Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cannabis Use Disorder Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Cannabis Use Disorder PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Cannabis Use Disorder Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Pharmacotherapy Behavioral Therapies
6.2. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Oral Transdermal Inhalation Sublingual
6.3. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Hospitals Specialty Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Homecare Settings
6.4. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Pharmacotherapy, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cannabinoid-Based Medications Antidepressants Antipsychotics Benzodiazepines
6.5. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Behavioral Therapies, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Contingency Management Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET) 12-Step Facilitation Therapy
7. Cannabis Use Disorder Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cannabis Use Disorder Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Lyra Health Inc. Pyramid Healthcare Inc. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Charlie Health Caron Treatment Center Promises Behavioral Health Sierra Tucson Samarpan Affect Therapeutics Inc. Cadabam's Rehabilitation Center Aelis Farma Skywood Recovery Pelago PleoPharma Inc. Abhasa Marijuana Anonymous Northpoint Colorado Sukoon Health Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare GreeneStone
