Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Market To Hit USD 7.47 Billion By 2032, Driven By Technological Advancements And Rising Demand For Rapid Diagnostics SNS Insider

According to a new report published by SNS Insider, the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. The U.S. Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Market specifically accounted for USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to USD 1.85 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.93%.
The Point-of-Care Ultrasound market is growing due to technological advancements like portable devices and AI, improving diagnostics and ease of use. Rising demand in emergency and critical care for conditions like trauma and sepsis is boosting adoption. The shift toward telemedicine and remote healthcare is expanding POCUS use in underserved areas. Additionally, its cost efficiency over traditional imaging makes it a preferred choice in time-sensitive situations. These factors are driving rapid market expansion.
Market Overview
Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) has revolutionized the diagnostic landscape by enabling rapid, real-time imaging directly at the patient's bedside. This growing trend, particularly in emergency departments, critical care units, and remote healthcare settings, is significantly boosting market demand. Healthcare professionals increasingly rely on POCUS for its convenience, accuracy, and ability to accelerate clinical decision-making.
“Point-of-care ultrasound is no longer a niche tool; it is becoming a cornerstone of modern diagnostic protocols,” said an analyst at SNS Insider.“From trauma assessments to guiding needle placements, the applications are vast-and the growing emphasis on value-based care is accelerating its adoption worldwide.”
Segment Insights
The portable and Handheld Ultrasound Systems Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Point-of-care Ultrasound Market, By Portability
In 2023, the Portable and handheld ultrasound systems segment held the largest market share with 59.20%, as they are easy-to-handle, portable, and can obtain images conveniently. These are well-suited for ED, field, and bedside environments. They are also increasingly used by doctors, paramedics, and healthcare professionals, a trend that is supported by devastating technological improvements, wireless networking, and cost-cutting.
Based on Technology, the 3D/4D Ultrasound Technology Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Point-of-care Ultrasound Market
The 3D/4D ultrasound technology segment dominated the point-of-care ultrasound market in 2023, owing to the superior imaging accuracy, real-time requirements, and improved diagnostic confidence. These systems are able to provide improved visualization of complex anatomic structures, including obstetric or cardiac-related images. The progress in imaging processing and miniaturization also eases their extensive clinical application.
By Application, the Radiology Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Point-of-care Ultrasound Market
In 2023, the radiology segment held the largest share of the point-of-care ultrasound market, owing to its important contribution to diagnostic imaging in numerous fields. The most important among them is represented by high-resolution images, integrated in the hospital software, available for intervention guidance.
Point-of-care Ultrasound Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates
The point-of-care ultrasound market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to the presence of a developed healthcare system, increasing adoption of innovative medical devices, and strong presence of various device manufacturers. High adoption in near-term care, positive reimbursement trends, and constant medical education programs further contribute to high usage in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory facilities across the region.
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in healthcare spending, a surge in awareness, and a rise in penetration of point-of-care diagnostic devices in rural regions. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, need for cost-effective imaging, and government programs to boost primary health will also spur point-of-care ultrasound implementation in developing economies.
Key Point-of-care Ultrasound Companies Profiled in the Report
GE HealthCare – LOGIQ e, Vivid i Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Lumify FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. – Sonosite PX, M-Turbo ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. – E-Cube 8, E-Cube i7 Hitachi Ltd. – Arietta 50, Arietta 65 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. – M7, M9 EDAN Instruments – U50, U60 TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION – Terason t3200 CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. – Q9, ECO5 Healcerion Co., Ltd. – SONON 300C, SONON 300L Butterfly Network, Inc. – Butterfly iQ Becton, Dickinson, and Company – BD Veritor Plus System (Ultrasound component for diagnostics) Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH – Ultrasound Devices (Various models) Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. – Teknova POC Ultrasound Advanced Instrumentations (Florida) – Portable Ultrasound Systems (Various models) DRE Medical – DRE Compact Ultrasound DRAMIŃSKI S. A. – Dramiński UDS-2 Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. – AnaSonic Portable Ultrasound Clarius – Clarius Ultrasound Scanner (Various models)
