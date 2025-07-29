Prawn Football Invites Global Participation To Build Comprehensive Football Field Map

WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amateur footballers around the world often face a practical challenge: finding a suitable place to play. In unfamiliar cities or neighborhoods, locating a field can be difficult due to limited publicly available data.And sometimes, finding a pitch turns out to be harder than finding people to play with.Prawn Football , a sport-tech startup for amateur footballers, was built around a simple idea: to give visibility and structure to players who play for the love of the game and carry football in their DNA. The platform offers AI-powered match analytics, performance tracking, and a global leaderboard, helping players stay connected to their progress regardless of where they play.The Fields are MissingWhen the team began developing a feature to help users find fields, they encountered a gap. Data from Google Maps and OpenStreetMap proved insufficient, often lacking details such as surface type, photos, or exact coordinates. In Brazil, for instance, just about 500 verified fields were listed - a surprisingly low number for a country known for its football culture.To address this, Prawn Football is launching a global crowdsourcing initiative. From August 1 to November 1, players are invited to contribute to what aims to become the most accurate player-driven map of football fields. Participants can add known fields, specify conditions, and optionally share context or personal stories.The most active contributors will win prizes from a $3000 pool - $1000 awarded in each of the three categories:- For the user who adds the most verified fields- For the most contributions from Brazil- For the most liked field, as voted by the Prawn Football communityThe resulting map will combine open data sources (OpenStreetMap, Google Maps) with verified input from amateur players worldwide. The goal is to create a functional, up-to-date tool for anyone seeking a place to play, wherever they are.About Prawn FootballPrawn Football is a sport-tech startup focused on making amateur players visible globally. Unlike traditional systems focused on teams and leagues, the platform puts the individual at the center. With AI in its core, it tracks individual performance, builds personal scorecards, and helps players grow with smart, personalized insights, turning raw footage into actionable feedback. Whether players switch cities, teams, or countries, they stay connected to their progress, community, and game itself. This approach reflects the platform's core idea - Play Local. Dream Global.

