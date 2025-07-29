Dr. Linda Harkavy Wins Prestigious 'Skin And Science' Award At 2025 Herald Health And Beauty Awards

- Dr. Linda HaravyEAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is proud to announce that its founder and medical director, Dr. Linda Harkavy, has been awarded the coveted "Skin and Science" Award at the 2025 Herald Health and Beauty Awards in Long Island.This distinguished honor celebrates Dr. Harkavy's lifelong dedication to advancing aesthetic medicine through a science-driven, integrative approach that empowers patients to look and feel their best. With over 40 years of medical experience, beginning as a radiologist with her own MRI practice, Dr. Harkavy has seamlessly bridged the gap between traditional medicine, aesthetics, and wellness. The award recognizes her commitment to innovation, excellence in patient care, and her passion for non-invasive, results-driven treatments.Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness, located in East Meadow, has become a sanctuary for those seeking thoughtful, customized care in a calming, spa-like environment. The practice reflects Dr. Harkavy's philosophy: that optimal beauty and wellness are intertwined, and both should be accessible through modern, effective, and gentle solutions.“This award is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Dr. Harkavy.“Form & Function has always been about more than just beauty; it's about helping people feel empowered, confident, and healthy from the inside out.”At Form & Function, patients benefit from a curated menu of non-invasive aesthetic treatments, including wrinkle relaxers, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and body contouring-as well as a robust wellness program featuring hormone optimization , weight loss solutions, pain management, and innovative treatments for brain fog, urinary incontinence, and sexual health.The "Skin and Science" Award is a testament not only to Dr. Harkavy's deep medical expertise, but to her vision of care that unites form with function-a belief that wellness should be as visible as it is felt.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (516) 515-9113.

