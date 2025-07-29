Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Transport And Communications Meets Qatar's Charge D'affaires

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Communications and Roads of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean-Pierre Bemba met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo Shafi Newaimi Al Hajri.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.