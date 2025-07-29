Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Transport And Communications Meets Qatar's Charge D'affaires


2025-07-29 09:09:55
HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Communications and Roads of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean-Pierre Bemba met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Democratic Republic of the Congo Shafi Newaimi Al Hajri.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

