International Organization For Migration (IOM) Chief Of Mission For Mauritius And Seychelles Calls On Minister Radegonde

On Tuesday 29 July 2025, Ms. Alia Hirji, the Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Office for Mauritius and Seychelles, paid a courtesy call to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Ms. Hirji is currently in Seychelles on a working visit as part of an IOM-led specialised course on maritime safety, search, and rescue for operational officers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Seychelles.

During her visit, she took the opportunity to discuss the latest developments in IOM's cooperation with Seychelles. Discussions focused on the strengthening of cooperation in areas such as migration profiling, labour mobility, counter-human trafficking, and diaspora engagement.

She also addressed the recent challenges regarding funding for UN agencies, including the IOM, and the issue of the newly established IOM Resilience Fund. This flexible funding initiative is designed to help maintain IOM's core operational activities amid ongoing challenges.

The Minister reiterated Seychelles' continued support for the IOM and ongoing cooperation in Seychelles and the region.

Seychelles has been a member of the IOM since December 2011.

