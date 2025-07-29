403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raffles Udaipur Wins Gold And Silver At WOW Awards Asia 2025 For Excellence In Wedding Destinations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025 - Raffles Udaipur has been recognised at the WOW Awards Asia 2025, winning Gold for Best Venue for a Big Fat Wedding and Silver for Best Venue for Intimate Weddings and Celebrations. These accolades reaffirm the hotel's stature as one of India's most coveted destinations for milestone moments and timeless celebrations.
Set on a serene private island in the middle of Udai Sagar Lake, framed by the Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur offers a setting that feels at once cinematic and deeply personal. From majestic multi-day affairs to soulful, intimate unions, every celebration is imbued with the signature Raffles grace, care and attention to detail.
"At Raffles Udaipur, we believe a wedding is not just an event, but a deeply personal narrative that deserves to unfold in a setting that is both inspiring and unforgettable. These honours from WOW Awards are a reflection of our team's passion, our heritage of service, and our commitment to curating celebrations that are as unique as the couples we host," said Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.
With the recent unveiling of Raffles Udaipur Lakeshore, the hotel has seamlessly expanded its offering, now catering to celebrations of every scale. The addition of expansive manicured lawns and new event spaces along the lakeside has elevated the property's capacity, making it a truly versatile canvas for destination weddings - whether opulent or understated.
The hotel's dedicated wedding curators, bespoke culinary journeys and legacy of service ensure that every occasion at Raffles Udaipur is not just memorable but deeply meaningful. This recognition at WOW Awards Asia 2025 stands as a tribute to the hotel's continued evolution as a modern palace of celebration, where heritage meets imagination and every moment is worthy of a story.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Set on a serene private island in the middle of Udai Sagar Lake, framed by the Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur offers a setting that feels at once cinematic and deeply personal. From majestic multi-day affairs to soulful, intimate unions, every celebration is imbued with the signature Raffles grace, care and attention to detail.
"At Raffles Udaipur, we believe a wedding is not just an event, but a deeply personal narrative that deserves to unfold in a setting that is both inspiring and unforgettable. These honours from WOW Awards are a reflection of our team's passion, our heritage of service, and our commitment to curating celebrations that are as unique as the couples we host," said Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.
With the recent unveiling of Raffles Udaipur Lakeshore, the hotel has seamlessly expanded its offering, now catering to celebrations of every scale. The addition of expansive manicured lawns and new event spaces along the lakeside has elevated the property's capacity, making it a truly versatile canvas for destination weddings - whether opulent or understated.
The hotel's dedicated wedding curators, bespoke culinary journeys and legacy of service ensure that every occasion at Raffles Udaipur is not just memorable but deeply meaningful. This recognition at WOW Awards Asia 2025 stands as a tribute to the hotel's continued evolution as a modern palace of celebration, where heritage meets imagination and every moment is worthy of a story.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Kuresha Jain
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment