Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Astrazeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Teva Pharma, Eli Lilly
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline constitutes 180+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200 + Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market.
The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma companies working in the treatment market are Autolus, Genor Biopharma, AbbVie/ Genmab, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Zentera Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Angiocrine Bioscience, AbbVie, Novartis, and others, are developing therapies for the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
Emerging Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AUTO4, GB226, Epcoritamab, Capivasertib, HRS-3738, PCLX-001, ZN-d5, TC-110, AB-101, LOXO-305, AB-205, Venetoclax, Tisagenlecleucel, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market in the coming years.
In February 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, has announced the launch of waveLINE-010, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. This study is evaluating the efficacy of zilovertamab vedotin in combination with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) versus the standard regimen of rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) in patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Zilovertamab vedotin is Merck's investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1). The global recruitment for the waveLINE-010 trial is underway, and patient enrollment has begun.
In January 2025, The initial patient with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) has received a dose of SynKIR-310 in the Phase 1 CELESTIAL-301 trial (NCT06544265). This early-stage, multicenter study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary effectiveness of SynKIR-310 in individuals with R/R B-NHL, including subtypes such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
In October 2024, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a pioneer in immunotherapy, has announced the initiation of patient dosing in its early-stage clinical trial evaluating the company's CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD19 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The Phase 1 QUILT 106 trial is assessing CD19-specific high-affinity natural killer (t-haNK) cells, first as a standalone therapy. Upon establishing safety, the treatment will then be combined with rituximab, a standard therapy for NHL, in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19+ and CD20+ B-cell NHL. This open-label study aims to enroll up to 10 participants and is taking place at clinical sites in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Bloemfontein, South Africa.
In March 2024, Lantern Pharma initiated dosing for two participants in a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial assessing its investigational compound LP-284 for individuals with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). LP-284, a novel small molecule, operates through a synthetically lethal mechanism, targeting cancer cells with mutations in DNA damage repair pathways, ultimately leading to their eradication.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Overview
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which is a part of the body's immune system. Unlike Hodgkin lymphoma, another type of lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma does not typically involve the presence of Reed-Sternberg cells.
Emerging Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
AUTO4: Autolus
GB226: Genor Biopharma
Epcoritamab: AbbVie/ Genmab
Capivasertib: AstraZeneca
HRS-3738: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
PCLX-001: Pacylex Pharmaceuticals
ZN-d5: Zentera Therapeutics
TC-110: TCR2 Therapeutics
AB-101: Artiva Biotherapeutics
LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology
AB-205: Angiocrine Bioscience
Venetoclax : AbbVie
Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Assessment by Product Type
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma By Stage and Product Type
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Assessment by Route of Administration
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma By Stage and Route of Administration
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Assessment by Molecule Type
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Report covers around products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Some of the key companies in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma are - AstraZeneca, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and others.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis:
The Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence, ongoing and increased R&D activity, demand for innovative drugs and novel therapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market.
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers
However, high cost of treatment, complications related to the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market growth.
Scope of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies: Autolus, Genor Biopharma, AbbVie/ Genmab, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Zentera Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Angiocrine Bioscience, AbbVie, Novartis, and others
Key Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapies: AUTO4, GB226, Epcoritamab, Capivasertib, HRS-3738, PCLX-001, ZN-d5, TC-110, AB-101, LOXO-305, AB-205, Venetoclax, Tisagenlecleucel, and others
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma current marketed and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma emerging therapies
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market drivers and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market barriers
