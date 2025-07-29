403
Jordan's Ambassador In UAE Awarded Independence Medal
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Dubai, July 29 (Petra) – UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded First Class Medal of Independence to Jordan's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Nassar Habashneh, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations during his tenure.
During the honoring ceremony, Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar affirmed the UAE's "keenness" to strengthen relations with Jordan in all fields and develop cooperation prospects to serve common interests.
The minister also praised Habashneh's contribution to enhance ties and advance bilateral cooperation during his tenure in the UAE, wishing the ambassador success.
Habashneh, in turn, expressed his sincere gratitude for this honor and great recognition, which reflect the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, under support of His Majesty King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The diplomat extended appreciation to all UAE government agencies for their cooperation, which had a "positive" impact on the success of his mission to boost ties.
