Definit Expands Orlando IT Services To Meet Rising Demand In Central Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Central Florida's business landscape continues to grow, one Florida-based company is doubling down on its commitment to keep that momentum supported and connected. DefinIT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in Jacksonville with a strong presence in Orlando, is reinforcing its support for surrounding business hubs in Clermont, Winter Garden, Apopka, Kissimmee, Oviedo, and Sanford, underscoring a regional growth strategy that's been years in the making.

While the company has long provided IT services across the greater Orlando area, this renewed emphasis reflects a more focused investment in meeting the unique needs of businesses just beyond the metro core.

"We've always believed in showing up where our clients need us," said Robert McNicholas, CEO at DefinIT. "These aren't just ZIP codes on a map-they're vibrant business communities that deserve high-quality, local IT support. We're proud to make that support more visible and accessible than ever."

From logistics firms in Kissimmee to healthcare practices in Oviedo and expanding retail corridors in Clermont, DefinIT is seeing rising demand for more than just day-to-day support. Businesses are increasingly turning to the Orlando-based MSP for larger-scale projects such as managed IT solutions , cloud migrations, server upgrades, VoIP deployments, network overhauls, and data recovery implementations.

"Whether it's moving a team to Microsoft 365, redesigning a network, or managing a full office relocation, we're not just solving IT problems, we're enabling business growth," McNicholas added.

As part of this regional reinforcement, DefinIT has expanded its on-site IT support capabilities, ensuring faster response times and more consistent service across Central Florida. All projects-from multi-site cloud implementations to new hardware rollouts-are still managed through the company's Orlando office, allowing for tight coordination and high service continuity.

"In a world full of remote-only vendors and faceless tech support, our clients still appreciate seeing a familiar face when it matters most," said McNicholas. "We're proud to be the local MSP that shows up, solves the issue, and stays engaged."

No matter the project-whether it's a rollout in Winter Garden or an upgrade in Apopka-DefinIT brings trusted, Orlando-based support to every engagement.

DefinIT Managed IT Services is a Florida-based MSP serving small and mid-sized businesses. With offices in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa, DefinIT specializes in managed IT, cloud migrations, infrastructure, data recovery, and on-site support.

