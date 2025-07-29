Cineverse Thrills Fans At San Diego Comic-Con With New Footage From The Toxic Avenger And Silent Night, Deadly Night Ahead Of Non-Rated Theatrical Releases

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tickets Now on Sale for August 29 Release of The Toxic Avenger Which Left a Radioactive Impression on Hall H with a Panel Featuring Writer & Director Macon Blair, Troma Co-Founder Lloyd Kaufman, Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige

Cineverse Motion Pictures Group Releases First Teaser from Silent Night Deadly Night, Coming to Theaters on December 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, left San Diego Comic-Con radioactive following Thursday's Hall H panel with the creators and stars of The Toxic Avenger, during which it revealed an exclusive first-look clip from the unrated horror/comedy, set for a wide theatrical release on August 29, 2025. Cineverse also announced that tickets are now on sale at href="" rel="nofollow" toxicavenge .

Silent Night, Deadly Night first-look image taken by Heather Beckstead

The film made its Hall H debut with writer & director Macon Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), iconic Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, and an all-star cast including Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola). Fans and cast alike were delighted by a surprise video from Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), who also stars in the film but was unable to attend in person.

Also on Thursday, July 24, Fans enjoyed all-day screenings of the film at the Digital Gym Cinema – complete with exclusive swag and surprise introductions from cast and filmmakers.

Cast then attended the Comic-Con Premiere Screening of the film (Photo credit: Brett Butterstein) and afterparty at Gaslamplighter Cocktail Bar ).

WATCH THE NEW CLIP FROM THE TOXIC AVENGER HERE:



DOWNLOAD GETTY PHOTOS HERE

Additionally at Comic-Con, during a "Bold Voices of Contemporary Horror" panel, Cineverse debuted the first teaser from the returning, iconic slasher franchise, Silent Night, Deadly Night, coming to theaters December 12, 2025. Written and Directed by Mike P. Nelson, it stars Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) and Ruby Modine (Shameless).

Following the panel, a first-look at a new image from the production was released (download ): Photo taken by Heather Beckstead.

"Both of these films are love letters to fans of franchises that have been loyal and passionate from the beginning," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. "If the reactions – from fans, creators, cast, and press alike – to Comic-Con are any indication, excitement for these releases is growing quickly, reaching new audiences as we inch closer to The Toxic Avenger's Labor Day weekend and Silent Night, Deadly Night's Holiday release."

See below for more information on each title.

THE TOXIC AVENGER (Premieres August 29, 2025)

Run Time: 102 minutes | Rating: Not Rated

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY: Macon Blair

BASED ON: Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER"

CAST: Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Taylour Paige, Jacob Tremblay, Jane Levy

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Andrew Pfeffer, Jay Ashenfelter, Macon Blair

PRODUCERS: Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Lloyd Kaufman, Michael Herz

GENRE: Action, Horror, Comedy

SYNOPSIS: When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze, is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant... justice is best served radioactive.

THE TOXIC AVENGER is distributed by Cineverse, produced by Legendary Entertainment.

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT (Premieres December 12, 2025)

Currently In Post-Production | Rating: Not Rated

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY: Mike P. Nelson

CAST: Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine, Mark Acheson, David Lawrence Brown, David Tomlinson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Steven Schneider, Jed Benedict, Brad Miska, Brandon Hill, Anthony Masi, Victor Zimmerman, Sarah Eilts, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylour, Grady Craig

PRODUCERS: Scott Schneid, Dennis Whitehead, Jamie R. Thompson, Erik Bernard, Jeremy Torrie, Tanya Brunel

GENRE: Horror

SYNOPSIS: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents' grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: "Have you been naughty?"

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT is distributed by Cineverse in North America, and will open in theatres across STUDIOCANAL territories 12 December 2025 - the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Benelux and Poland. SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT was acquired by STUDIOCANAL's in house genre label Sixth Dimension.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025) and Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025). Coming in 2026 include its first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns, as well as Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026) and Wolf Creek: Legacy, with more to be announced soon.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

