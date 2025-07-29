Momentum Builds As IPTA Wins Two Strategic Awards: USAF A1 Digital Transformation Activity (DTA) And OASIS+

SALEM, N.H., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Process Technology, LLC (IPTA) announced two strategic recompete awards that reinforce its position as a trusted partner in delivering secure, modernized digital capabilities across federal agencies. IPTA was awarded the Air Force's A1 Digital Transformation Activity (DTA) IT Operations Support contract, in addition to the General Services Administration's (GSA) OASIS+ Small Business (SB) vehicle. Both of these contract wins underscore IPTA's long-standing support and preeminence in support of the Department of Defense's (DoD's) digital transformation and modernization efforts.

"At IPTA, our goal is to help our partners move faster, stay secure, and use the right technology to increase efficiency and adapt quickly," said Bill Williams, CEO of IPTA. "We create custom tools that help teams work smarter and solve tough problems fast, giving our military an edge when it matters most."

USAF A1 Digital Transformation Activity (DTA) Award

IPTA has been awarded the recompete supporting A1 DTA IT Operations to continue a longstanding partnership with the U.S. Air Force. This contract includes enterprise architecture, field and help desk operations, business object database support, cybersecurity, cloud transition planning, and secure application management. This award reaffirms IPTA's trusted role as the premier provider of full-spectrum IT support to the A1 enterprise. Leveraging more than six years of incumbent experience, IPTA will continue to deliver seamless, zero-transition-risk support across mission-critical functions.

OASIS+ Award

Through the OASIS+ award, IPTA joins a government wide acquisition vehicle that streamlines access to complex technical capabilities, from cybersecurity and systems integration to digital services and program support. IPTA was awarded under the Total Small Business track to enable broader service delivery across the federal landscape. This milestone broadens IPTA's ability to support mission-critical programs across the federal landscape, offering DoD quick and scalable access to the company's deep technological expertise through a flexible procurement path.

About IPTA

IPTA is a Zero Trust Digital Transformation company, using Agile Vi to develop secure, interoperable mission-based solutions designed for future innovation. IPTA's solutions are future-proofed against technology evolution and are platform and technology-agnostic. IPTA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with proven experience executing efforts for the DoD, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As a Microsoft-certified Gold partner, IPTA excels at delivering process automation solutions to help federal organizations streamline operations, expose inefficiencies, and collect and analyze the data needed to achieve complex mission objectives.

