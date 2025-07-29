Fed-Up Parents Turn To Brightcanary's AI Monitoring Tool To Keep Kids Safe On Snapchat, Text Messages And Other Ios Apps

Social media overuse, bullying and dangerous trends are pushing parents to take action to protect their teens online

SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightCanary, the highly rated child safety app , will now cover Snapchat, Instagram, and other apps where kids are most at risk. In response to rising concerns about drug activity, harmful content and cyberbullying - problems that many social media platforms fail to adequately address - BrightCanary's AI protection for Google, YouTube, and text message now includes all the apps children are using on Apple devices.

"Parents have been left in the dark about what their kids are exposed to, and platforms haven't delivered the protections families need," said Karl Stillner, father and co-founder of BrightCanary. "After hearing from so many parents struggling with the increase in online risks, we pushed ourselves to provide the safety and visibility they've been asking for, across all the apps where their kids are most vulnerable."

Enhanced by a secure keyboard installed on the child's device, BrightCanary gives parents real-time insights into what their child types and sends. The app's AI monitors for bullying, explicit content and drug-related language, then delivers potentially life-saving alerts and emotional insights to help parents keep their kids on track. They also offer a service that includes access to images and videos sent via text message.

The launch comes at a time when online threats to children have accelerated, particularly with text and direct messaging, which are frequently exploited by drug dealers and predators. The DEA warns that drug traffickers actively target minors on social media, selling fentanyl-laced pills disguised as medications. Between 2018 and 2021, fentanyl-related overdose deaths among 15- to 19-year-olds surged nearly 800% . There are too many parents like Sam Chapman, who lost his 16-year-old son, Sammy, after he unknowingly took a counterfeit Xanax laced with fentanyl. His son ordered it from a dealer who found him on social media, and it was delivered to his house like a pizza.

"A lot of children are being hurt, but social platforms have dragged their feet in giving parents the tools they need to protect their kids. BrightCanary changes the landscape by providing critical insights and information that can lead to better outcomes for families," Chapman said.

BrightCanary is the leading online monitoring platform covering text messages on Apple devices, which is significant because 87% of US teens use iPhones. The app's advanced AI detects concerning message content, including cyberbullying and drug-related activity. Parents receive comprehensive activity summaries and guidance based on American Psychological Association guidelines.

"Internet safety is a lot like teaching your child to drive - it requires guidance," Stillner said.

"We wanted parents to be able to put their kids on a path toward independence. Now, many of them are giving their kids access to platforms and devices only because they're using BrightCanary."

About BrightCanary:

BrightCanary is an AI-assisted parenting app that helps parents keep their kids safe and on track across every app they use. The app monitors text messages, Google, YouTube, social media platforms and more. Learn more at brightcanary .

