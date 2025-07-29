Ukrainian Developers Train AI To Detect Landmines
It is noted that the event took place at the Unit innovation park and is a continuation of the AI Labeling Sprint, which took place on May 5 in Kyiv. The goal of the competition was to implement innovative technologies for demining in order to accelerate the clearance of Ukrainian territories from mines and explosive objects.
Ihor Bezkaravayny
"What began as an experiment has grown into a full-fledged project with international support and real results. <...> The motivation is tremendous: through joint efforts, we must create a unique product that will help clean Ukraine of mine debris, that is, make it safer meter by meter. Without risking lives, with maximum use of technology," emphasized Ihor Bezkaravayny, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.
Participants in the second stage of the AI Data Jam competition spent two days working on creating highly efficient artificial intelligenc algorithms for automatic recognition of mines and other explosive remnants of war, using over 8,000 training and 23,000 test images. The teams were provided with mentoring support from experts from UADamage, The HALO Trust, and Dropla Tech.
The winner was the MineWatch AI team, which trained the AI model the best. For their work, the team members received a $2,000 certificate from UNDP Ukraine and the Government of Luxembourg, as well as the opportunity to further develop their product in collaboration with demining experts.Read also: Ukraine interested in involving U.S. companies in humanitarian demining - MoD
The data collected during the competition and the AI models developed will be used to further improve artificial intelligence algorithms. After testing, these technologies are planned to be gradually introduced into humanitarian demining processes, which will significantly speed up the clearance of Ukrainian territories from mines and increase the efficiency and safety of demining.
As reported by Ukrinform, in June, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and Kyivstar signed a memorandum of cooperation, which provides for the creation of a large language model (LLM - the basis for integrating AI into the public sector, defense, and business.
