Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drones Strike SES Vehicles In Kostiantynivka And Kherson, Injuring Four

Russian Drones Strike SES Vehicles In Kostiantynivka And Kherson, Injuring Four


2025-07-29 09:07:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SES reported this on Facebook .

In particular, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a Russian drone attacked a local fire brigade while it was evacuating civilians from a dangerous area. As a result of the enemy attack, two firefighters were wounded and a service vehicle was damaged.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service provided first aid to the victims and transported them to the hospital.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Read also: Russian shelling of Zelenivka in Kherson region wounds one man

In Kherson , a Russian FPV drone struck a truck belonging to one of the agency's rescue units, injuring two rescuers. Both were also taken to the hospital.

“The occupiers are deliberately targeting rescuers, knowing that they are the last line of defense for the civilian population,” the service emphasizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 29, Russian invaders attacked rescuers as they were extinguishing a fire after an enemy drone strike in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region . The attack damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. No personnel were injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN29072025000193011044ID1109857150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search