Russian Drones Strike SES Vehicles In Kostiantynivka And Kherson, Injuring Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SES reported this on Facebook .

In particular, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a Russian drone attacked a local fire brigade while it was evacuating civilians from a dangerous area. As a result of the enemy attack, two firefighters were wounded and a service vehicle was damaged.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service provided first aid to the victims and transported them to the hospital.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Kherson , a Russian FPV drone struck a truck belonging to one of the agency's rescue units, injuring two rescuers. Both were also taken to the hospital.

“The occupiers are deliberately targeting rescuers, knowing that they are the last line of defense for the civilian population,” the service emphasizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 29, Russian invaders attacked rescuers as they were extinguishing a fire after an enemy drone strike in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region . The attack damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. No personnel were injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service